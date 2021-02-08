Neighbors, businesses and area police departments ask that residents be wary of a recent wave of catalytic converter thefts from cars. The devices, which control exhaust emissions from vehicles, can be sold to scrap yards for the trace amounts of precious metals they contain.
“In the past two months — December and January — we have taken a total of five reports for catalytic converter thefts,” said Lt. Andy Miller of the Webster Groves Police Department. “In the three previous months, there had been four reports.”
Miller said four of the recent thefts occurred at businesses, with three of those at an auto repair business. All incidents occurred in the overnight hours. Police believe thieves are using a cordless reciprocating saw in the thefts.
According to Jane Hohlstein of Webster Groves Complete Auto, catalytic converter thieves can remove the device from a vehicle in less than five minutes without setting off car alarms.
“It’s crazy. A car lot over in Illinois had 60 stolen in one night. A business a few doors down had four stolen. It’s happening in grocery store parking lots, at home,” said Hohlstein. “I’ve ordered my first shield guard. We’re going to practice on the owner’s car and eventually offer them to customers.”
Catalytic converter shields fit over devices and are attached with tamper-proof screws, making them more difficult for thieves to remove.
Though thieves will steal from any vehicle, the most targeted models are the Honda CRV and the Toyota Prius. Hohlstein said that replacement parts on a 2009 Prius run around $500, not including the cost of labor.
Shrewsbury
The Shrewsbury Police Department is currently seeking information on catalytic converter thefts from vehicles parked at Allen Irrigation, 7219 Weil Ave. On Jan. 1, a suspect climbed the fence and stole the devices from two vehicles and attempted to steal them from several more, causing severe damage. Suspects are unknown at this time, but security footage confirms different vehicles were used to transport the thieves on different occasions.
Anyone with information regarding catalytic converter thefts should contact their local police department.