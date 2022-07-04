For a fun trip that will truly “transport” vacationers, check out the National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road.
Full of photographic opportunities, the museum is open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Knowledgeable tour guides are available in the Lindburg Auto Center to answer questions about vintage vehicles. Public guided tours are available at 10 a.m. with no reservations required. Much of the extensive, 70-piece locomotive collection is covered under the Roberts Pavilion, with more nearby for safe exploring.
The Miniature Train operates Monday through Friday, 9:20 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 9:20 a.m. to 3:20 p.m., weather permitting.
The trolley operates Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free with paid admission to the museum.
The Creation Station, an interactive transportation-themed play and education area for ages 1 through 5, is open Monday through Friday at 9:15, 10:30 and 11:45 a.m. The Creation Station is also open the first and third Sunday of each month at 9:15, 10:30 and 11:45 a.m. and 1 and 2:25 p.m.