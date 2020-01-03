This commentary officially turns me into a curmudgeon, and I am OK with that. To all the early-morning runners/bikers/walkers, etc., I am asking you to please wear some type of flashing light and/or reflective gear when you are working out.
With the weather changing seasons, and the sun rising later in the morning, it is very dangerous to exercise in the dark without any kind of light on. As I was out for an early-morning run earlier this week, I almost “clothes-lined” two women who were jogging around a corner on Devon road, without wearing any type of light or reflective gear whatsoever.
Needless to say, it could’ve been 10-times worse if I had been driving a car. So, there it is, my “old man” PSA for the week. Please, be safe out there everyone!
Kirkwood