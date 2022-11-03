We’re expecting another large turnout for our upcoming election day on Nov. 8, 2022. Here are some tips to get you ready to vote and speed the process as well!
1. Study the issues and be ready to make your selections. Hopefully you have received your sample ballot and so, study, then fill that out to bring with you. If not, you can find it online at stlouiscountymovotes.gov. This ballot does not have a lot of propositions, but it does have a lengthy list of judges. You can find non-partisan reviews of judges from the Missouri Bar at yourmissourijudges.org.
2. Bring your current (not expired!) government-issued photo ID with you (Missouri driver’s license, Missouri non-driver’s license, U.S. Passport or Military ID.) No longer accepted are voter cards that you get in the mail or utility bills, etc. You can still vote without these government IDs via a provisional ballot, which takes more time to process.
3. Voting day may take a bit longer! Because of all the judges listed, the ballot will be 17 inches long. It will take longer to print, longer to fill out and longer to be read by the scanner. We have fabulously efficient teams in all our Webster Groves voting centers, but realize this ballot may take longer to process. We ask for your patience in advance!
4. Consider voting early! No-excuse-needed absentee voting began on Oct. 25, so vote in person and avoid the lines! Satellite, in-person locations opened Oct. 27. Find locations at stlouiscountymovotes.gov and click Satellite Site Lookup.
Good luck and make sure to vote!
John Allen
Glendale
Election Official