The popular bumper sticker “home of the free because of the brave” resonates for me, reflecting on the 4th of July weekend. I appreciate the brave members of our community who have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine. They have enabled me to go visit with relatives I haven’t seen for over a year and meet a new baby for the first time. I appreciate their bravery, not only to get the vaccine, but to trust in our government institutions, to listen to reputable news sources instead of disinformation campaigns, and to not give in to fears.
To date, over three million people worldwide and 600,000 fellow Americans have died from this deadly plague. The sense of community and coming together, as evidenced by July 4 celebrations, is so needed. It is because of the brave that took their shot that we are free to gather again more safely. A few well-funded groups have perpetrated the disinformation campaigns that have taken hold in some of my fellow citizens’ psyches. Undermining confidence in government has been one of their key tactics. Please don’t fall into their traps. Be brave, get the vaccine.
Rebecca Now
Webster Groves