Jake Ronecker of Webster Groves recalls a night sky full of twinkling stars when he was a youngster. Much of that twinkling has disappeared. Now the dedicated naturalist is working to bring some celestial beauty back for kids of the future.
Ronecker and other members of the Missouri chapter of the International Dark-Sky Association say that working to reduce light pollution can bring back twinkling stars, but it’s also about bringing back a healthier planet.
“It’s sad that more than 80% of Americans can no longer look up and see the Milky Way where they live,” said Ronecker. “What’s even more worrying, though, is what light pollution is doing to our health, and the well-being of other creatures on the planet.”
Consider the birds — birds are having a tough time migrating and surviving. They no longer can see the stars that guide them to where they need to fly, but they do see plenty of lights.
According to Ronecker, the Mississippi River Flyway is an important sky-high highway for birds. The lights of St. Louis and those on the Gateway Arch have disrupted the flight patterns and bird migrations for years.
“St. Louis as a geographic point has been the fifth most deadly flyway location for migrating birds,” said Ronecker. “The birds lose track of where they are going. They start flying in circles. They are lost to exhaustion.”
But there is some progress being made here, according to Ronecker.
“People may notice that lights shining on the Gateway Arch are now turned off for two weeks in May and in September,” he said. “The International Dark-Sky Association would like to see that expanded to more weeks to aid the birds.”
The National Park Service describes the move to turn off the lights on the Arch as an “operational decision based on science.” About 40% of the nation’s migratory waterfowl use the Mississippi corridor every spring and fall.
Stephanie Todd of Olivette, who serves on the board for the International Dark-Sky Association along with Ronecker, can describe many actions in Missouri that show the state is making progress on light pollution issues. Todd focuses on light issues in state and local parks.
Caitlin Zera, vice president of the Sierra Club of Eastern Missouri, has chronicled Todd’s work for her organization’s SierraScape publication. Zera noted Todd’s role in getting Stacy Park in Olivette declared as an Urban Dark Sky Place.
Zera, who received an environmental journalism certificate from Webster University, supports the work of Todd and the International Dark-Sky Association. She emphasized that it’s not necessary to have studied the environment in college to be active in International Dark-Sky Association or Sierra Club.
Dark Sky Progress
The state of Missouri is seldom cited as a cutting-edge actor in environmentalism. However, the state has shown promise in addressing light pollution. Three economics professors at Missouri State University have written an influential study on the subject.
In their study, “The Economics of Global Light Pollution,” the three professors argue that sending lots of light into the night sky is a colossal waste of energy. The study asserts that it doesn’t make economic sense, and it’s not solely an environmental or aesthetic concern.
Extravagant and misdirected light from streetlights, residences and commercial properties are not simply an annoyance — they affect the physical and mental health of humans, according to professors Terrel Gallaway, Reed Neil Olsen and David Mitchell.
The professors at Missouri State University in Springfield explain that light pollution affects birds, mammals, amphibians, insects and even plants.
They emphasize that human physiology is also adversely affected by light pollution. The study refers to increased risks of breast cancer in women with lower levels of melatonin production due to light pollution. The problem is that light pollution keeps humans from falling asleep, resulting in less melatonin production.
The professors’ study has inspired several Missouri legislators to introduce bills that reduce light at night to closer to natural light levels. The bills have been dismissed as “snowflake proposals” by skeptical colleagues.
Naturalist Ronecker of Webster Groves said the movement to address light pollution is about where the fight against tobacco use was 15 years ago. At that time, people who may have given up smoking were realizing that second-hand smoke was harmful as well.
“People need to know that we are not saying you don’t need lights at night,” said Ronecker of the International Dark-Sky Association. “We are saying we don’t need to be flooded in light, and we need more efficiency in lighting and in our energy use.”
Roenecker added that the goal of the International Dark-Sky Association is to replace harsh lights, and if that can’t be done, then retrofit the light fixtures to direct light downward. He cited the “acorn tops” that have been placed on street lamps for this purpose.
Walk In The Park
The International Dark-Sky Association’s Todd now has a goal of making walks in the state park a little darker by reducing unnecessary lights. Get out those flashlights, campers.
Todd said the state chapter of the International Dark-Sky Association has a listing of parks with good night-sky visibility. She wants to increase the numbers on that list, and is now working to get night-sky certification for three specific parks.
“It will take a couple years to get the three certifications in place,” she said. “Once that happens, we will be in a good position to get all of our state parks to a place where park users will be able to see the wonders of night skies.”
Todd worked for Boeing before retiring to do volunteer work with the International Dark-Sky Association and other environmental groups. Roenecker worked in chemistry with Monsanto, now the Bayer Corporation, before his new avocations with the International Dark-Sky Association and environmentalism.
International Dark-Sky Association members like Ronecker and Todd are available to speak to groups in the St. Louis region on their mission to bring back into view the many constellations and galaxies in the night skies. They have spoken at local garden clubs and libraries.
“Right now, we’re gearing up for our International Dark-Sky Association Earth Day booth in Forest Park,” said Ronecker. “We had our first booth last year and it’s a great place to generate interest.”
Earth Day in Forest Park is slated for April 22-23 on the grounds of The Muny. Ronecker and Todd will be emphasizing the five guidelines for night sky advocates:
• Light only what you need
• Use energy efficient bulbs
• Shield lights and direct light downward
• Only use light when you need it
• Choose warm, white light bulbs
Of course, a membership in the International Dark-Sky Association could be another bright idea, according to Ronecker and Todd.
For more information, visit darksky.org or darkskymissouri.org.