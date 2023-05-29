Bass Pro Shops held a grand opening on May 3 for its new location at 3600 S. Lindbergh Blvd. in Sunset Hills, just shortly beyond the city limits of Kirkwood.
More than just a fishing and hunting store, the retail destination offers equipment and clothing for outdoor adventures of all kinds, including hiking, backpacking, camping, wildlife viewing and other related outdoor gear.
Bass Pro Shops works to create a visually appealing indoor shopping experience with large aquariums and water features stocked with native fish species, local antiques and artifacts, hundreds of trophy fish and wildlife mounts and murals depicting local scenes. There are more than 170 locations of the outdoor gear shop across the U.S. and in Canada.