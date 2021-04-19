Baseball. The Music of the Summer Night. The Boys of Summer. Heroes. Stan Musial, Frankie Robinson, Bob Gibson, Hank Aaron, Lou Brock. A love story.
Baseball has returned to our beloved city. It looks a bit different, but it’s still baseball.
The 1926 World Series pitted the NL champion St. Louis Cardinals against the AL champion New York Yankees. This was the first appearance in a World Series for the Cards and the Yanks were in their fourth. The Cardinals defeated the Yankees four games to three in the best-of-seven series.
Game four saw Babe Ruth hit three home runs in St. Louis at Sportsman Park. According to newspaper reports, Ruth had promised a sickly boy, Johnny Sylvester, to hit a home run for him in game four. The boy’s condition miraculously improved after Babe’s home run derby. The story from that game is one of the most famous anecdotes in baseball history. My dad was at that game. He saw Babe Ruth hit three home runs in one game. A World Series game, Babe Ruth, my dad — holy cow!
Dad’s telling of the tale was magical, one that I never tired of hearing. He said that the first time “The Babe” came to the plate, the crowd booed. He hit a home run. The second time he came to the plate the crowd was silent. He hit a home run. The third time the crowd, knowing they were witnessing greatness, went wild. He hit a home run. “Go crazy, folks, go crazy” whispered in the breeze.
Baseball has marked time. It’s a part of our past. It reminds us of all that once was good and could be again. (This last line is best heard by James Earl Jones in “Field of Dreams.”)
Suzanne Hembrough
Kirkwood