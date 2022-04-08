Incumbent Patrick Barrett has secured another term representing Ward 3 on the Des Peres Board of Aldermen following the April 5 municipal election, according to unofficial results.
Barrett won with 354 votes, roughly 55.1% of total votes cast. Competitor Kathleen McKean Gmelich came up short with 289 votes or 44.95%.
Barrett was elected to the Des Peres Board of Aldermen in 2018. He has lived in Des Peres for 50 years and serves on several boards including Backstoppers, DeSmet High School, the St. Louis County Highway and Traffic Commission and the St. Louis Bank Advisory. Professionally, he serves as the president of BP Investments.
Barrett’s goals for the board include keeping crime rates low, improving road conditions and managing commercial developments on Manchester Road.