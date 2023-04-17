St. Louis modern architecture preservation group ModernSTL presents the Barrett Brae Mid-Century Home Tour on Saturday, May 6, from 1 to 6 p.m.
Sponsored by The Svoboda Shell Group, the self-guided tour includes seven unique homes in the iconic mid-century modern neighborhood that sits partly in Kirkwood and partly in unincorporated St. Louis County. The city of Kirkwood Landmarks Commission and Architectural Review Board recognizes Barrett Brae as a neighborhood of distinction and historic district.
Founded in 1955 and developed by Fischer and Frichtel, the subdivision takes its name from the Scottish word “Brae,” meaning “hillside,” with its homes nestled into the rolling hills to the north of Barrett Station and Big Bend roads. The first building year included four styles of contemporary homes with open floor plans inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s Usonian House. In the winter of 1957, Phase 2 began and included three additional more traditional ranch style homes. The subdivision was completed in 1959.
The tour cost is $30 with tickets available at modernstl.com. Once the online ticket purchase is completed, the ticketholder will receive a confirmation email to be shown at check-in spots on tour day to obtain the tour map/ticket.
Tour check in locations include 737 Cheviot Court and 2401 St. Giles Road.