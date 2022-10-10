Moonstone Theatre Company recently announced its lineup for the 2022-23 season at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave.
The season will kick off with “Barefoot in the Park,” Oct. 27 to Nov. 13, continues with “The Sound Inside,” Jan. 26 to Feb. 12, and “Grand Horizons,” March 16 to April 2. Each production has a 12-performance run.
“The second season of Moonstone Theatre Company will feature both new plays as well as one classic of the American Theatre,” said Sharon Hunter, founder and producing artistic director. “We will explore themes of humans attempting to understand each other, sometimes in moments of great humor and sometimes in moments of great pathos. One thing is certain — this season is about the human spirit and empathy.”
Moonstone also announced lower ticket prices for the upcoming season. General admission tickets for adults are now $40, down 20% from last season.
“Our goal is to make the art we put on our stage as accessible as possible,” added Hunter. “Accessible theater is a passion of mine and especially important at this time of rising inflation. This reduction can make the difference in seeing live theater or not being able to afford it.”
Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park” is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Paul and Corie Bratter, who are newlyweds in every sense of the word. He’s a straight-as-an-arrow lawyer, and she’s a free spirit always looking for the latest kick.
“The Sound Inside” by Adam Rapp opened on Broadway in 2019 to rave reviews. This new play is a gripping drama centered on a brilliant Ivy League professor, Bella Baird; a mysterious student, Christopher Dunn; and a troubling favor. Bella begins to mentor the brilliant but enigmatic Christopher, and the two form an unexpectedly intense bond. As their lives and the stories they tell about themselves become intertwined in unpredictable ways, Bella makes a surprising request of Christopher that neither knows if he can fulfill. Brimming with suspense, Rapp’s riveting play explores the limits of what one person can ask of another.
Moonstone Theatre Company will close its 2022-23 season with another new Broadway hit, “Grand Horizons,” by Bess Wohl. The comedy takes an intimate look at the unpredictable and enduring nature of love.
Visit moonstonetheatrecompany.com for more information and tickets.