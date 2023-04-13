Muench, Barbara Newcomb, age 78, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, passed away March 30, 2023, at Evelyn’s House Hospice Facility in Creve Coeur, Missouri. She was born April 27, 1944, in Patterson, New Jersey, to Frederick and Ardis May Epple. She married Barry Newcomb and they raised four children in Kirkwood, Missouri. Barry preceded her in death in 1984. After Barry’s death, she married Doug Pott, who also preceded her in death in 2006. She found new happiness with her present husband, Carl J. Muench, and they celebrated 15 years of marriage.
Surviving are her husband, Carl; son, Bruce (Carol) Newcomb and their children Kenneth (Jessie) and their daughter Gwendolyn, Victoria and Jonathan; son, Brian (Kellie) and their children Dylan and Sarah; daughter, Kathern (Jeremy) Wilder and their children Caleb, Jacob, Maya, Cheyenne and Joanna; son, Alan (Nikki) and their children Xander, Kira, Quincy, Ivan (Emily) White and his children Kaden and Ava and Mason (Hunter) Scully.
While raising her children, she obtained a bachelor’s degree from Webster University and a master’s degree from Lindenwood University. She began her career with Visiting Nurses Association and then worked as a hospice volunteer, coordinator and trainer in Jefferson County until her retirement in 2009. She then worked as a substitute teacher in the Cape Girardeau school district. She was an active member at Grace Church, Kirkwood, Trinity Episcopal in DeSoto, Missouri, and Christ Episcopal in Cape Girardeau, where she served with Carl on a diocesan committee.
She loved to cook and sew, especially outfits for her children and prom dresses for her granddaughters. She was caring and compassionate and loved to organize seminars and church dinners. She enjoyed dressing in seasonal clothing and decorating her home for most every holiday. She enjoyed hosting luncheons for her book club and church friends. Her favorite animal was a giraffe, and she had a collection of them.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 1 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 514 E. Argonne, Kirkwood, with rite of burial immediately following at the columbarium in the church garden. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Lodge, Evelyn’s House, Grace Episcopal Church or Christ Episcopal Church.