Mrs. Berkbuegler

Berkbuegler, Barbara M. was fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Monday, June 14, 2021. She was the beloved wife of the late Edgar Berkbuegler; dearest mother of Theresa (Clarence) Bruns and Pam (Rob) Frank; dear grandma of Dan Frank, Matt Frank, Kim Frank Blasé, Keith (Robyn) Bruns and Tim Bruns; dear meemaw of Connor Blasé; our dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass Monday, June 21, 2021, at St. Michael, 7622 Sutherland Ave. in St. Louis for a 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, June 20, 4-8 p.m. at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Road in St. Louis.

 