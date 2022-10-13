James, Barbara Karen, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, Sept. 12, 2022. Karen was born in St. Louis on Oct. 28, 1939, to Ruby (Kollas) and Edward Quentin. She graduated from Southwest High School and the University of Missouri, Columbia, where she earned her bachelor of science degree in education. She taught school for a few years before starting a family with her husband, William F. James.
Karen was an active member of the community. She served on the Friends of the Webster Groves Library Guild and volunteered tirelessly in her children’s schools. As a member of the Webster Groves Presbyterian Church for 54 years, Karen served as an elder, deacon, choir mother, and member of the wedding, reception, and church office guilds.
Her hobbies included reading, needlework, fishing, puzzles, and traveling the world with her husband of 57 years. Her greatest joys were her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many four-legged friends.
Karen is survived by her children, Teresa Wright, Merritt (Brad) Lingle, Rebecca James, and Christopher (Jennifer) James; grandchildren, Jordan Lingle, Melissa Akers, Sophie Lingle, William James, Grace James, and Harrison Lingle; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Oliver, Evelyn and Theodore; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, William F. James; parents, Ruby (Kollas) and Edward Quentin; and brother, Alan Quentin.
A memorial service, followed by a reception, will be held at 3 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2022, at the Webster Groves Presbyterian Church. Memorial gifts may be made to the Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, 45 W. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves, MO, 63119 (wgpc.org); the New Hope Presbyterian Church, 1580 Kisker Road, St. Charles, MO, 63304 (nhpres.org); or Stray Rescue of St. Louis, 2320 Pine Street, St. Louis, MO 63103 (strayrescue.org).