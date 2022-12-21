Byerly, Barbara J., (née Jordan), died Dec. 9, 2022. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of more than 65 years, Jim; her father, Scott Jordan; her mother, Lucille Tohtz Jordan; and her brother, Bill Jordan.
Barb was dear mother of Carolyn Jill (Allan) Crean, Gene (Jennifer) Byerly, and William Byerly; sister of Bob Jordan; grandmother of Kate Jordan (Chad Lantz) Crean, Kevin (Katie) Crean, Sarah (Jake) Winkler, Sam Byerly, and Rachel Byerly; and great-grandmother, affectionately known as “GG,” of Landon, Noah, Judah, Sydney, Luke, Genevieve and Caleb.
Barb was devoted to Kirkwood, her home for almost 60 years. She owned and operated BJB Creative Services, a public relations firm, and served Kirkwood in a myriad of ways, setting an example of strong leadership and community service for the next three generations of her family as well as countless community members.
She served on the Kirkwood City Council from 1992 to 2000, Kirkwood Rotary Club (president), Kirkwood-Des Peres Chamber of Commerce (president), the board of the Historic Kirkwood Train Station Foundation (vice president), and the Kirkwood Public Library Board (president). She wrote and designed “Kirkwood, Missouri: The Greentree City: A Pictorial History” and created the Shop Kirkwood First campaign. Barb served on many other boards, including Kirkwood School District R-7 Foundation, Kirkwood School District Parents as Teachers, Manor Grove, SSM St. Clare Medical Center, and STAGES St. Louis.
It is no surprise the Kirkwood-Des Peres Chamber of Commerce named her as Kirkwood Citizen of the Year in 2001, and awarded her the Kirkwood Lifetime Achievement award in 2007 and the Community Service Award in 2012. The Kirkwood School District bestowed the Pioneer Award to Barb in 2019. Also in 2019, she was the grand marshal in the Greentree Festival Parade.
In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to The Historic Kirkwood Train Station Foundation or The Kirkwood School District Foundation.
A public gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.