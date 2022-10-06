Pears, Barbara I., formerly a long-time resident of Kirkwood, passed away peacefully in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Oct. 1, 2022. Preceding her in death were her husband, James R. Pears; her son, Gregory Vance Pears; and her parents, Erma and Eddie Irby. She is survived by her daughter, Penny Pears Willmering (Jerome), formerly of Russellville; son, Jeffrey Scott Pears (Patti) of Ocala, Florida; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Lil Bit.
A private family ceremony will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Foundation, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401; or online at lifecare.org.