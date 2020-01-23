Ferrenbach, Barbara (nee Lippert), life-long resident of Webster Groves, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
Barbara was born to Harold and Emma Lippert, Oct. 17, 1929. She graduated Webster Groves high school in 1947, and earned a Bachelors degree from Washington University in 1951 with a double major in History and English, and a minor in Geology. She worked for the next 3 years at the St Louis Aeronautical Chart Plant, drawing topographical maps from aerial photos. Barbara married her late husband, Lee C. Ferrenbach, Jr., in October 1952, and after starting a family, focused her energies on raising the children along with many outside interests. In addition to volunteering with her children’s schools and her parish, she was a candlemaker and weaver, and she worked extensively with Craft Alliance Gallery and the Repertory Theatre. But Barbara’s greatest devotions were to her family, friends and her Catholic faith.
Barbara was the loving mother of Judith Ferrenbach, Lee (Barb) Ferrenbach III, and Suzanne Ferrenbach and the grandmother of Lee Ferrenbach IV and Victoria (David)Samuels. She was also the great-grandmother of two, and beloved friend to all who knew her.
Services will be Jan. 27 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Webster Groves, Missouri. Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m. and Mass begins at 11 a.m. Interment is at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to “Birthright St Louis” in Barbara’s memory are greatly appreciated.