Maille, Barbara Blee. On Aug. 6, 2023, Barbara Blee Maille, 75, formerly of Webster Groves, passed away peacefully in Gallup, New Mexico, after living courageously with Parkinson’s disease for 18 years.
Barbara was born on May 9, 1948, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Charlton W. Blee and Elizabeth J. Blee. It was in Kansas City that she made countless memories with her brother, John, and formed lifelong friendships with the group of girls that called themselves the “Dottes.” From the outset, Barbara succeeded anywhere she focused her mind, a hallmark that continued throughout her life. She married Armand “Bob” Maille in 1979.
Barbara’s brilliant intellect was often eclipsed by her genuine humility. After an accolade-studded education with degrees in law and social work from KU, she became a dynamo attorney who passionately fought for the underrepresented, first at KU Med Center and later for Danna McKitrick, P.C. So complete was her humility that her own children were surprised to learn she had published a book and established an important legal precedent for special needs children following her legal victory in the Tidrow case.
She was better known for her sense of humor, wit, loyal friendships, and prolific networking skills. Her devoted husband of 43 years, Bob, often said, “Barbara could make friends with a brick wall, if only it would talk back.” She could light up a room as quickly as she could diffuse a tense situation. Her ability to create peace amid a storm was just one of many seemingly magical gifts that set her apart.
Among her many attributes, she was an avid reader, enthusiastic golfer, terrible cook, faithful Christian, and eternal optimist. Barbara was a devoted mother to her two children, Addison and Erin, as well as a supportive friend and mentor to her three stepchildren, Deb, Darby, and David. She gave sage advice, free of judgment, with an intuitive sense of knowing when brutal honesty was needed. Her mix of courage, humility, warm smiles, contagious belly laughs, and many other qualities radiated a magnetism that drew people into her orbit. In so doing, she created and maintained an extraordinary standard, giving the rest of us something to shoot for without shaming us if we fell short.
Barbara spent her final days living in New Mexico with her daughter, Erin. Barbara wanted nothing more than for her daughter and best friend to be at her side when she passed. And to no one’s surprise, she succeeded.
Barbara handled this arduous journey like she approached all aspects of her life — with realistic determination and loving acceptance. Her life and resolve were always bigger than her illness. In the final year of her life, despite having lost so much, she continued to flash her famous smile. Perhaps it was her parting gift to the rest of us. Even in the face of death and dementia, her smile let us know that the best of her had not been taken. Her courageous love set an extraordinary standard for us to follow.
Barbara was predeceased by her parents, brother, and husband, and is survived by her children and 11 grandchildren.
A joint celebration of life for Barbara and Bob Maille will take place Oct. 7, 2023, at 10 a.m., at Webster Groves Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Promise Community Homes.