Kuhlmann, Barbara “Barb” (Enoch). A radiant light and fountain of joy was lost when Barbara “Barb” (Enoch) Kuhlmann passed away in Kirkwood, Missouri, on June 16, 2022. She was 70 years old.
She was born on Jan. 12, 1952, to Walter and Martha Enoch in Indianapolis, Indiana. After Barb graduated from Parkway West High School, she went on to Milligan College to study music. Music was not just Barb’s passion, but a gift that she gave back to scores of people in her communities.
Barb was a beloved choir teacher and was known for her own beautiful soprano voice. She was most recently Christian Education and Youth Director for more than 10 years at Parkway United Church of Christ, and a preschool teacher at PUNS (Parkway United Nursery School) for even longer. Before Parkway, Barb spent over 15 years teaching the youth choirs at Kirkwood Presbyterian Church.
Barb’s whole life revolved around graciously serving others. She was known for her silly sense of humor, her bubbling spirit and her beautiful smile, which instantly lit up any room. She had so much love and joy for the Lord, and she shared that love through her creative educational ways to connect with children. Barb always had the heart of a child, and it gave her a unique ability to relate with the children she taught. Barb always made it a priority to attend games, concerts, and theatrical events to support her children and grandchildren. She was adored by her family.
Barb is survived by her two sons, Andy Kuhlmann of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Jon Kuhlmann of Des Peres, Missouri; her father, Walter Enoch; sisters, Beverly McCrady of Atlanta, Georgia and Brenda Kraber of Chicago, Illinois; and grandchildren, Morgan Kuhlmann and Tyler Kuhlmann, both of Des Peres. She was predeceased by her mother, Martha Enoch; and her sister, Becky Hinderhan.
A Celebration of Barb’s life will be held at Parkway United Church of Christ on Saturday, July 30, at 3 p.m., with a reception following. If you’d like to make a gift on behalf of Barb, donations to Parkway United Church of Christ can be sent to 2841 N. Ballas Road, St. Louis, MO 63131. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.