Size, Barbara Anne. In loving memory of Barbara Anne Size (nee Skyrme) who passed away peacefully on Dec. 7 at 80 years old after a brave and long battle with heart disease. Barbara, born and raised in New Zealand, was a long time resident of Glendale, Town & Country and Webster Groves. She will be dearly missed by her children Michael, Elizabeth & John; daughters-in-law Janet and Angelica; grandsons Andrew, Trevor and Connor; and her brother Brian Skyrme, (Judy) and their family in New Zealand.
Barbara was a passionate traveler who never turned down an opportunity for new international adventures. Over the years she was a member of the Glendale and Kirkwood Presbyterian churches. She was an avid supporter of the Repertory Theatre in Webster Groves and enjoyed performing in their production of “Pygmalion.” She was so grateful to have such wonderful friends from her childhood, the old neighborhoods and the Lake Carlyle sailing community.
Barbara is preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas J. Size, and will be laid to rest with him at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Evelyn’s House (BJC Hospice, Creve Coeur) who took such loving care of her in the final days.