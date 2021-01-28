Williamson, Barbara Ann (nee Kearney), 78, beloved wife of Wayne A. Williamson of Hayward, Wisconsin, died Jan. 20 at home, succumbing to a fourth type of cancer after beating three others over 33 years.
Barbara was born May 8, 1942, to Dorothy P. and Norman L. Kearney in Buffalo, New York. She attended Christ the King grade school there and, after the death of her father in 1951, St. Peter’s grade school in Kirkwood, Missouri, where she met her life-long friend and confidant Barbara Buettner. She graduated from Nerinx High School and Webster College in Webster Groves, Missouri. Her BS in mathematics prepared her for her career in banking, in which she served in several vice presidential capacities at First National Bank, Boatmen’s Bank, and Bank of America. Through several bank acquisitions, she converted the IT systems of the acquired bank to that of the purchasing bank, and examined customer service data to inform marketing strategies.
Barbara and Wayne’s love story began when they met while downhill skiing. They married at their home in Kirkwood in 1979. Their deep affection for one another was admired by all who knew them. Barbara and Wayne eventually retired to Hayward in 1995, and, in their retirement, they enjoyed their trips to their ancestral lands in Ireland and Norway, respectively.
Barbara was active in Hayward, working on behalf of The Park Performing Arts Center, Northwoods Humane Society, First Lutheran Church and Hayward Hospital. She also enjoyed gardening, her book clubs, Dragon Boat racing, hiking and other activities with her Birke Girl friends. She traveled regularly with another dear friend, Pat Peyton, to research her family’s history at the Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah. Barbara traveled each year with various types of cookie dough in her luggage to meet up with fellow Christmas “Cookie Monsters” (as Wayne called them) to bake cookies and rekindle friendships with former banking colleagues, bringing home delightful treats for family and friends. Barbara will also be remembered for her keen wit, honest appraisals and creative vocabulary.
Barbara especially cherished her 10 grandchildren, none of whom shared her genes. They fondly called her Baba, and, upon her death, each chose a word to describe her: smiley, loving, kind, warm, unstoppable, strong, patient, brave, intelligent and generous. Barb was a confidant and friend to many. “So bring we to her the Parting Glass . . .”
Barbara is survived by her older brothers, Michael C. Kearney (Jo), Kirkwood, and Dr. John P. Kearney, Annville, Pennsylvania; daughters Lisa Williamson (Paul Schue), Ashland, Wisconsin, Sharon Stewart, Inola, Oklahoma, and Claire Balfour (Derek), Austin, Texas; and grandchildren Matt Stewart, Jemama Stewart, Leo Schue, Mark Stewart, Avery Williamson, Princess Stewart, Elias Schue, Mckinzie Balfour, Sasha Williamson and Georgia Balfour.
A private burial will be held Saturday, Jan. 30, at Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward. Gifts in her memory may be made to First Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 346, Hayward, WI 54843.