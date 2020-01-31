Although Bar Louie in the Central West End has closed, the bar and restaurant’s location in Kirkwood remains open — for now.
Several of the chain’s locations across the country closed on Jan. 25, as news of Bar Louie’s bankruptcy filing circulated.
Currently, the Bar Louie at 110 S. Kirkwood Road is open. A manager there said he did not have any information as to whether the location would be closed, and declined further comment. A call to Bar Louie’s corporate offices was not returned.
The Bar Louie locations in Chesterfield and St. Charles also remain open at this time.