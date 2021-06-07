The Webster Groves City Council is set to vote on June 15 to allow the “Willow in Webster” banquet facility and dance academy to use space in the Rolling Ridge Nursery complex at 60 N. Gore Ave.
Mara Perry, the city’s director of planning and development, said the building dates from 1893 and originally was built as the Henry Shultz Feed and Grain store. Rolling Ridge opened there in 1959.
Perry said office tenants have used space within that building, a local historic landmark, which is located within the Marshall Place and Old Webster historic districts.
“The applicant has requested to allow activities such as yoga and other small group classes, wedding, bridal and baby showers, meetings, photo shoots, a visual art gallery, an intimate live music venue, cocktail, holiday and birthday gatherings, intimate receptions, book launchings and signings, and small vendor pop-ups,” she said.
Perry added that the intent is to use the space during the Rolling Ridge off season, occupying spaces on the upper floor that are not being used.
Occupancy would be limited to 150 attendees in the hours when Rolling Ridge is closed or during the off season. During business hours, the occupancy limitation would be a maximum of 75 attendees, based on parking and fire code limitations.
Hours of operation would be 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. All events would be held in either the greenhouse or the building’s second floor.
Mayor Gerry Welch praised the creative use of the space. Lynn Cressler of Rolling Ridge said new uses will aid underused space in the building.
“We’ve listened to customers and those in the community. We have at least weekly requests for space rentals,” Cressler said.