U.S. Senate

Republican

Patrick A. Lewis – 6,070 – .93%

Eric Schmitt – 298,852 – 45.6%

Billy Long – 32,5554 – .97%

Eric Greitens – 123,982 – 18.94%

Bernie Mowinski – 1,599. – 24%

C.W. Gardner – 2,038 – .31%

Deshon Porter – 1,573 – .24%

Vicky Hartzler – 144,469 – 22.07%

Dave Sims – 1,943 – .29%

Mark McCloskey – 19,505 – 2.98%

Eric McElroy – 2,797 – .42%

Dennis Lee Chilton – 754 – .11%

Robert Allen – 2,107 – .32%

Dave Schatz – 7,494 – 1.14%

Hartford Tunnell – 636 – .09%

Kevin C. Schepers – 679 – .10%

Rickey Joiner – 1,081 – .16%

Robert Olson – 1,076 – .16%

Russel Pealer Breyfogle Jr. – 683 – .10%

Darrell L. McClanahan III – 1,135 – .17%

Curtis D. Vaughn – 3,446 – .52%

Democrat

Lewis Rolen – 5,2281 – .42%

Gena Ross – 8,715 – 2.37%

Carla Coffee Wright – 3,325 – .90%

Josh Shipp – 3,325 – .90%

Spencer Toder – 17,412 – 4.73%

Lucas Kunce – 140,953 – 38.36%

Jewel Kelly – 6,443 – 1.75%

Clarence (Clay) Taylor – 3,319 – .90%

Pat Kelly – 4,988 – 1.35%

Trudy Busch Valentine – 158,583 – 43.16%

Ronald William Harris – 4,063 – 1.10%

Libertarian

Jonathan Dine – 2,952 – 100%

Constitution

Paul Venable – 712 – 100%

State Auditor

Republican

David Gregory – 206,452 – 35.30%

Scott Fitzpatrick – 378,275 – 64.69%

Democrat

Alan Green – 321,423 – 100%

Libertarian

John A. Hartwig, Jr. – 2,958 – 100%

U.S. Congress

District 1

Republican

Steven Jordan – 5,147 – 31.52%

Andrew Jones – 6,927 – 42.42%

Laura Mitchell-Riley – 4,254 – 26.05%

Democrat

Ron Harshaw – 1,063 – 1.13%

Michael Daniels – 1,682 – 1.79%

Cori Bush – 65,208 – 69.48%

Earl Childress – 926 – .98%

Steve Roberts – 24,973 – 26.60%

Libertarian

George A. Zsidisin – 206 – 100%

District 2

Republican

Ann Wagner – 54,422 – 67.08% 

Tony Salvatore – 12,504 – 15.41%

Wesley Smith – 7,313 – 9.01%

Paul Berry III – 6,888 – 8.49%

Democrat

Trish Gunby – 50,420 – 85.23%

Ray Reed – 8,733 – 14.76%

Libertarian

Bill Slantz – 383 – 100%

State Senate

District 4

Republican

Mary Theresa McLean – 5,499 – 100%

Democrat

Karla May – 24,593 – 100%

State Senate

District 24

Republican

George J. Hruza – 8,321 – 59.25%

Brett A. Schenck – 5,723 – 40.75%

Democrat

Tracy McCreery – 18,357 – 100%

House District 83

Democrat

Sarah Unsicker – 4,576 – 100%

Libertarian

Andrew Bolin – 20 – 100%

House District 89

Republican

Dean Plocher – 3,763 – 100%

Democrat

Luke Barber – 3,060 – 100%

House District 90

Republican

Gary A. Bokermann, Jr. – 2,445 – 100%

Democrat

Barb Phifer – 4,687 – 100%

House District 91

Democrat

Joe Doll – 6,214 – 100%

House District 96

Republican

Mike Tsichlis – 985 – 22.77%

Brad Christ – 3,340 – 77.22%

Democrat

Leslie Derrington – 3,745 – 100%

St. Louis County Executive

Republican

Shamed Dogan – 26,029 – 43.9%

Katherine Pinner – 33,261 – 56.1%

Democrat

Sam Page – 68,435 – 63.47%

Jane Dueker – 39,394 – 36.53%

Green

Randall Holmes – 103 – 100%

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney

Democrat

Wesley Bell – 95,434 – 100%

Libertarian

Theo Brown Sr. – 419 – 100%

St. Louis County Assessor

Republican

Peter A. Pfeifer – 54,264 – 100%

Democrat

Jake Zimmerman – 94,597 – 100%

Libertarian

Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff – 420 – 100%

Green

Don Fitz – 107 – 100%

St. Louis County Council

District 3

Republican

Dennis Hancock – 12,476 – 100%

Democrat

Vicki Lorenz Englund – 13,268 – 100%

Libertarian

Jeanne Chickanosky – 651 – 00%

St. Louis County Council

District 5

Republican

Steven G. Bailey – 7,421 – 100%

Democrat

Lisa D. Clancy – 18,929 – 100%

Libertarian

Michael G. Lewis – 86 – 100%

St. Louis County Prop A

Amends county charter to permit employees to discuss the internal operations of St. Louis County and prohibits disciplinary action from being taken against them.

PASSED 

Yes – 140,647 – 81.51%

No – 31,909 – 18.49%

St. Louis County Prop M

Amends county charter to create a Council Compensation Commission.

PASSED 

Yes – 101,499 – 60.89%

No – 65,189 – 39.11%

St. Louis County Prop V

Amends county charter to require that, effective Jan. 10, 2023, no individual appointed by the county executive to fill a vacancy shall assume the role until the completion of the confirmation process and county council vote.

PASSED 

Yes – 128,334 – 75.86%

No – 40,831 – 24.14%

Webster Groves School District Prop S

District to borrow money in the amount of $45 million for the purpose of constructing, renovating, repairing, expanding, improving, furnishing and equipping school sites. The adjusted debt service levy of the District is estimated to remain unchanged.

PASSED 

Yes – 7,854 – 80.65%

No – 1,884 – 19.35%