U.S. Senate
Republican
Patrick A. Lewis – 6,070 – .93%
Eric Schmitt – 298,852 – 45.6%
Billy Long – 32,5554 – .97%
Eric Greitens – 123,982 – 18.94%
Bernie Mowinski – 1,599. – 24%
C.W. Gardner – 2,038 – .31%
Deshon Porter – 1,573 – .24%
Vicky Hartzler – 144,469 – 22.07%
Dave Sims – 1,943 – .29%
Mark McCloskey – 19,505 – 2.98%
Eric McElroy – 2,797 – .42%
Dennis Lee Chilton – 754 – .11%
Robert Allen – 2,107 – .32%
Dave Schatz – 7,494 – 1.14%
Hartford Tunnell – 636 – .09%
Kevin C. Schepers – 679 – .10%
Rickey Joiner – 1,081 – .16%
Robert Olson – 1,076 – .16%
Russel Pealer Breyfogle Jr. – 683 – .10%
Darrell L. McClanahan III – 1,135 – .17%
Curtis D. Vaughn – 3,446 – .52%
Democrat
Lewis Rolen – 5,2281 – .42%
Gena Ross – 8,715 – 2.37%
Carla Coffee Wright – 3,325 – .90%
Josh Shipp – 3,325 – .90%
Spencer Toder – 17,412 – 4.73%
Lucas Kunce – 140,953 – 38.36%
Jewel Kelly – 6,443 – 1.75%
Clarence (Clay) Taylor – 3,319 – .90%
Pat Kelly – 4,988 – 1.35%
Trudy Busch Valentine – 158,583 – 43.16%
Ronald William Harris – 4,063 – 1.10%
Libertarian
Jonathan Dine – 2,952 – 100%
Constitution
Paul Venable – 712 – 100%
State Auditor
Republican
David Gregory – 206,452 – 35.30%
Scott Fitzpatrick – 378,275 – 64.69%
Democrat
Alan Green – 321,423 – 100%
Libertarian
John A. Hartwig, Jr. – 2,958 – 100%
U.S. Congress
District 1
Republican
Steven Jordan – 5,147 – 31.52%
Andrew Jones – 6,927 – 42.42%
Laura Mitchell-Riley – 4,254 – 26.05%
Democrat
Ron Harshaw – 1,063 – 1.13%
Michael Daniels – 1,682 – 1.79%
Cori Bush – 65,208 – 69.48%
Earl Childress – 926 – .98%
Steve Roberts – 24,973 – 26.60%
Libertarian
George A. Zsidisin – 206 – 100%
District 2
Republican
Ann Wagner – 54,422 – 67.08%
Tony Salvatore – 12,504 – 15.41%
Wesley Smith – 7,313 – 9.01%
Paul Berry III – 6,888 – 8.49%
Democrat
Trish Gunby – 50,420 – 85.23%
Ray Reed – 8,733 – 14.76%
Libertarian
Bill Slantz – 383 – 100%
State Senate
District 4
Republican
Mary Theresa McLean – 5,499 – 100%
Democrat
Karla May – 24,593 – 100%
State Senate
District 24
Republican
George J. Hruza – 8,321 – 59.25%
Brett A. Schenck – 5,723 – 40.75%
Democrat
Tracy McCreery – 18,357 – 100%
House District 83
Democrat
Sarah Unsicker – 4,576 – 100%
Libertarian
Andrew Bolin – 20 – 100%
House District 89
Republican
Dean Plocher – 3,763 – 100%
Democrat
Luke Barber – 3,060 – 100%
House District 90
Republican
Gary A. Bokermann, Jr. – 2,445 – 100%
Democrat
Barb Phifer – 4,687 – 100%
House District 91
Democrat
Joe Doll – 6,214 – 100%
House District 96
Republican
Mike Tsichlis – 985 – 22.77%
Brad Christ – 3,340 – 77.22%
Democrat
Leslie Derrington – 3,745 – 100%
St. Louis County Executive
Republican
Shamed Dogan – 26,029 – 43.9%
Katherine Pinner – 33,261 – 56.1%
Democrat
Sam Page – 68,435 – 63.47%
Jane Dueker – 39,394 – 36.53%
Green
Randall Holmes – 103 – 100%
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney
Democrat
Wesley Bell – 95,434 – 100%
Libertarian
Theo Brown Sr. – 419 – 100%
St. Louis County Assessor
Republican
Peter A. Pfeifer – 54,264 – 100%
Democrat
Jake Zimmerman – 94,597 – 100%
Libertarian
Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff – 420 – 100%
Green
Don Fitz – 107 – 100%
St. Louis County Council
District 3
Republican
Dennis Hancock – 12,476 – 100%
Democrat
Vicki Lorenz Englund – 13,268 – 100%
Libertarian
Jeanne Chickanosky – 651 – 00%
St. Louis County Council
District 5
Republican
Steven G. Bailey – 7,421 – 100%
Democrat
Lisa D. Clancy – 18,929 – 100%
Libertarian
Michael G. Lewis – 86 – 100%
St. Louis County Prop A
Amends county charter to permit employees to discuss the internal operations of St. Louis County and prohibits disciplinary action from being taken against them.
PASSED
Yes – 140,647 – 81.51%
No – 31,909 – 18.49%
St. Louis County Prop M
Amends county charter to create a Council Compensation Commission.
PASSED
Yes – 101,499 – 60.89%
No – 65,189 – 39.11%
St. Louis County Prop V
Amends county charter to require that, effective Jan. 10, 2023, no individual appointed by the county executive to fill a vacancy shall assume the role until the completion of the confirmation process and county council vote.
PASSED
Yes – 128,334 – 75.86%
No – 40,831 – 24.14%
Webster Groves School District Prop S
District to borrow money in the amount of $45 million for the purpose of constructing, renovating, repairing, expanding, improving, furnishing and equipping school sites. The adjusted debt service levy of the District is estimated to remain unchanged.
PASSED
Yes – 7,854 – 80.65%
No – 1,884 – 19.35%