vote

U.S. Senate

Republican

Patrick A. Lewis, Wellsville

Eric Schmitt, Glendale

Billy Long, Springfield

Eric Greitens, Chesterfield

Bernie Mowinski, Sunrise Beach

C.W. Gardner, St. Louis

Deshon Porter, St. Louis

Vicky Hartzler, Harrisonville

Dave Sims, Kansas City

Mark McCloskey, St. Louis

Eric McElroy, Tunas

Dennis Lee Chilton, Springfield

Robert Allen, Chesterfield

Dave Schatz, Sullivan

Hartford Tunnell, Carthage

Kevin C. Schepers, Fenton

Rickey Joiner, Florissant

Robert Olson, Springfield

Russel Pealer, Columbia

Darrell Leon McClanahan III, Schell City

Curtis D. Vaughn, Springfield

Democrat

Lewis Rolen, St. Louis

Gena Ross, Platte City

Carla Coffee Wright, St. Louis

Josh Shipp, Hazelwood

Spencer Toder, St. Louis

Lucas Kunce, Independence

Jewel Kelly, Festus

Clarence (Clay) Taylor, St. Louis

Pat Kelly, St. Louis

Trudy Busch Valentine, Clayton

Ronald William Harris, Kansas City

Libertarian

Jonathan Dine, Kansas City

Constitution

Jonathan Dine, Kansas City

 

State Auditor

Republican

David Gregory, Sunset Hills

Scott Fitzpatrick, Shell Knob

Democrat

Alan Green, Florissant

Libertarian

John A. Hartwig, Jr., St. Louis

 

U.S. Congress

District 1

Republican

Steven Jordan, St. Louis

Andrew Jones, St. Louis

Laura Mitchell-Riley, St. Louis

Democrat

Ron Harshaw, St. Louis

Michael Daniels, St. Louis

Cori Bush, Northwoods

Earl Childress, St. Louis

Steve Roberts, St. Louis

U.S. Congress

District 2

Republican

Ann Wagner, Ballwin 

Tony Salvatore, Wildwood

Wesley Smith, Affton

Paul Berry III, Maryland Heights

Democrat

Trish Gunby, Ballwin

Ray Reed, St. Louis

Libertarian

Bill Slantz, St. Charles

 

State Senate

District 4

Republican

Mary Theresa McLean, St. Louis

Democrat

Karla May, St. Louis

State Senate

District 24

Republican

George J. Hruza, Huntleigh

Brett A. Schenck, Creve Coeur

Democrat

Tracy McCreery, Olivette

House District 83

Democrat

Sarah Unsicker, Shrewsbury

Libertarian

Andrew Bolin, Maplewood

House District 89

Republican

Dean Plocher, Des Peres

Democrat

Luke Barber, Des Peres

House District 90

Republican

Gary Albert Bokermann, Jr., Kirkwood

Democrat

Barb Phifer, Kirkwood

House District 91

Democrat

Joe Doll, Webster Groves

House District 96

Republican

Mike Tsichlis, Fenton

Brad Christ, Sappington

Democrat

Leslie Derrington, Crestwood

St. Louis County Executive

Republican

Shamed Dogan, Ballwin

Katherine Pinner, Affton

Democrat

Sam Page, Creve Coeur

Jane Dueker, Chesterfield

Green

Randall Holmes, Concord

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney

Democrat

Wesley Bell, Clayton

Libertarian

Theo Brown Sr., Bellefontaine Neighbors

St. Louis County Assessor

Republican

Peter A. Pfeifer, Ballwin

Democrat

Jake Zimmerman, Olivette

Libertarian

Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff, Ferguson

Green

Don Fitz, University City

St. Louis County Council

District 3

Republican

Dennis Hancock, Fenton

Democrat

Vicki Lorenz Englund, Sunset Hills

Libertarian

Jeanne Chickanosky, Kirkwood

St. Louis County Council

District 5 

Republican

Steven G. Bailey, Clayton

Democrat

Lisa D. Clancy, Maplewood

Libertarian

Michael G. Lewis, Brentwood

ST. LOUIS COUNTY PROP A

Shall the Charter of St. Louis County be amended to permit employees to discuss the internal operations of St. Louis County which an employee reasonably believes amounts to mismanagement with the media, other parties or individuals; and prohibit disciplinary action from being taken against certain St. Louis County employees as a result of said employee making any such disclosures about County operations, including but not limited to the reporting instances of mismanagement, conflicts of interest, unlawful discrimination, specific dangers to public health and safety, and violations of any law, rule, policy or regulation, as set forth in Exhibit A of Ordinance No. 28,452, on file with the St. Louis County Administrative Director and the St. Louis County Board of Election Commissioners?

ST. LOUIS COUNTY PROP M

Shall the Charter of St. Louis County be amended to create a Council Compensation Commission as set forth in Exhibit A of Ordinance No. 28,420, on file with the St. Louis County Administrative Director and the St. Louis County Board of Election Commissioners?

ST. LOUIS COUNTY PROP V

Shall the Charter of St. Louis County be amended to require that, effective January 10, 2023, no individual appointed by the county executive to fill a vacancy of an appointive office, department, or membership on a board or commission shall assume the appointive role, except by a merit employee in an acting director capacity, until the completion of the confirmation process and the county council shall: 1. vote to confirm the appointment within thirty (30) days of receipt of the communication of the county executive’s appointment, 2. affirmatively vote to deny confirmation of the appointee within thirty (30) days from the notice of appointment at which time the appointment shall be subject to a new appointment process, or 3. neither confirm nor deny such appointment within the thirty (30) days from notice of appointment at which time the county council’s opportunity for confirmation or denial shall be considered lapsed and the appointment shall be deemed confirmed, as set forth in Exhibit A of Ordinance No. 28,453, on file with the St. Louis County Administrative Director and the St. Louis County Board of Election Commissioners?

WEBSTER GROVES SCHOOL DISTRICT PROP S

Shall the Board of Education of the School District of Webster Groves borrow money in the amount of $45 million for the purpose of constructing, renovating, repairing, expanding, improving, furnishing and equipping school sites, buildings and related facilities for school purposes in the District, including, but not limited to safety and security improvements, upgrades to parking lots and fields and reconstructing Moss Field, replacing failing exterior doors and windows, Americans with Disabilities Act compliance measures, heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades and other building operational upgrades, and issue general obligation bonds for the payment thereof, resulting in an estimated increase to the debt service property tax levy of zero cents per $100 of assessed valuation? If this proposition is approved, the adjusted debt service levy of the District is estimated to remain unchanged from the current debt service levy of 56.99 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property.