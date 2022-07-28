U.S. Senate
Republican
Patrick A. Lewis, Wellsville
Eric Schmitt, Glendale
Billy Long, Springfield
Eric Greitens, Chesterfield
Bernie Mowinski, Sunrise Beach
C.W. Gardner, St. Louis
Deshon Porter, St. Louis
Vicky Hartzler, Harrisonville
Dave Sims, Kansas City
Mark McCloskey, St. Louis
Eric McElroy, Tunas
Dennis Lee Chilton, Springfield
Robert Allen, Chesterfield
Dave Schatz, Sullivan
Hartford Tunnell, Carthage
Kevin C. Schepers, Fenton
Rickey Joiner, Florissant
Robert Olson, Springfield
Russel Pealer, Columbia
Darrell Leon McClanahan III, Schell City
Curtis D. Vaughn, Springfield
Democrat
Lewis Rolen, St. Louis
Gena Ross, Platte City
Carla Coffee Wright, St. Louis
Josh Shipp, Hazelwood
Spencer Toder, St. Louis
Lucas Kunce, Independence
Jewel Kelly, Festus
Clarence (Clay) Taylor, St. Louis
Pat Kelly, St. Louis
Trudy Busch Valentine, Clayton
Ronald William Harris, Kansas City
Libertarian
Jonathan Dine, Kansas City
Constitution
Jonathan Dine, Kansas City
State Auditor
Republican
David Gregory, Sunset Hills
Scott Fitzpatrick, Shell Knob
Democrat
Alan Green, Florissant
Libertarian
John A. Hartwig, Jr., St. Louis
U.S. Congress
District 1
Republican
Steven Jordan, St. Louis
Andrew Jones, St. Louis
Laura Mitchell-Riley, St. Louis
Democrat
Ron Harshaw, St. Louis
Michael Daniels, St. Louis
Cori Bush, Northwoods
Earl Childress, St. Louis
Steve Roberts, St. Louis
U.S. Congress
District 2
Republican
Ann Wagner, Ballwin
Tony Salvatore, Wildwood
Wesley Smith, Affton
Paul Berry III, Maryland Heights
Democrat
Trish Gunby, Ballwin
Ray Reed, St. Louis
Libertarian
Bill Slantz, St. Charles
State Senate
District 4
Republican
Mary Theresa McLean, St. Louis
Democrat
Karla May, St. Louis
State Senate
District 24
Republican
George J. Hruza, Huntleigh
Brett A. Schenck, Creve Coeur
Democrat
Tracy McCreery, Olivette
House District 83
Democrat
Sarah Unsicker, Shrewsbury
Libertarian
Andrew Bolin, Maplewood
House District 89
Republican
Dean Plocher, Des Peres
Democrat
Luke Barber, Des Peres
House District 90
Republican
Gary Albert Bokermann, Jr., Kirkwood
Democrat
Barb Phifer, Kirkwood
House District 91
Democrat
Joe Doll, Webster Groves
House District 96
Republican
Mike Tsichlis, Fenton
Brad Christ, Sappington
Democrat
Leslie Derrington, Crestwood
St. Louis County Executive
Republican
Shamed Dogan, Ballwin
Katherine Pinner, Affton
Democrat
Sam Page, Creve Coeur
Jane Dueker, Chesterfield
Green
Randall Holmes, Concord
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney
Democrat
Wesley Bell, Clayton
Libertarian
Theo Brown Sr., Bellefontaine Neighbors
St. Louis County Assessor
Republican
Peter A. Pfeifer, Ballwin
Democrat
Jake Zimmerman, Olivette
Libertarian
Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff, Ferguson
Green
Don Fitz, University City
St. Louis County Council
District 3
Republican
Dennis Hancock, Fenton
Democrat
Vicki Lorenz Englund, Sunset Hills
Libertarian
Jeanne Chickanosky, Kirkwood
St. Louis County Council
District 5
Republican
Steven G. Bailey, Clayton
Democrat
Lisa D. Clancy, Maplewood
Libertarian
Michael G. Lewis, Brentwood
ST. LOUIS COUNTY PROP A
Shall the Charter of St. Louis County be amended to permit employees to discuss the internal operations of St. Louis County which an employee reasonably believes amounts to mismanagement with the media, other parties or individuals; and prohibit disciplinary action from being taken against certain St. Louis County employees as a result of said employee making any such disclosures about County operations, including but not limited to the reporting instances of mismanagement, conflicts of interest, unlawful discrimination, specific dangers to public health and safety, and violations of any law, rule, policy or regulation, as set forth in Exhibit A of Ordinance No. 28,452, on file with the St. Louis County Administrative Director and the St. Louis County Board of Election Commissioners?
ST. LOUIS COUNTY PROP M
Shall the Charter of St. Louis County be amended to create a Council Compensation Commission as set forth in Exhibit A of Ordinance No. 28,420, on file with the St. Louis County Administrative Director and the St. Louis County Board of Election Commissioners?
ST. LOUIS COUNTY PROP V
Shall the Charter of St. Louis County be amended to require that, effective January 10, 2023, no individual appointed by the county executive to fill a vacancy of an appointive office, department, or membership on a board or commission shall assume the appointive role, except by a merit employee in an acting director capacity, until the completion of the confirmation process and the county council shall: 1. vote to confirm the appointment within thirty (30) days of receipt of the communication of the county executive’s appointment, 2. affirmatively vote to deny confirmation of the appointee within thirty (30) days from the notice of appointment at which time the appointment shall be subject to a new appointment process, or 3. neither confirm nor deny such appointment within the thirty (30) days from notice of appointment at which time the county council’s opportunity for confirmation or denial shall be considered lapsed and the appointment shall be deemed confirmed, as set forth in Exhibit A of Ordinance No. 28,453, on file with the St. Louis County Administrative Director and the St. Louis County Board of Election Commissioners?
WEBSTER GROVES SCHOOL DISTRICT PROP S
Shall the Board of Education of the School District of Webster Groves borrow money in the amount of $45 million for the purpose of constructing, renovating, repairing, expanding, improving, furnishing and equipping school sites, buildings and related facilities for school purposes in the District, including, but not limited to safety and security improvements, upgrades to parking lots and fields and reconstructing Moss Field, replacing failing exterior doors and windows, Americans with Disabilities Act compliance measures, heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades and other building operational upgrades, and issue general obligation bonds for the payment thereof, resulting in an estimated increase to the debt service property tax levy of zero cents per $100 of assessed valuation? If this proposition is approved, the adjusted debt service levy of the District is estimated to remain unchanged from the current debt service levy of 56.99 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property.