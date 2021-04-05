DES PERES
Municipal Judge
Charles “Chuck” Billings
Board Of Aldermen
Ward 1
James Osherow
Ward 2
Jim Kleinschmidt
Ward 3
Sean P. Concagh
GLENDALE
Mayor
Mike Wilcox
Board Of Aldermen
Ward 1
Paul Roettger
Ward 2
Sarah Vitale
Ward 3
Rich Fanning
OAKLAND
Mayor
Andrew M. Stewart
Board Of Aldermen
Ward 1
Tom Steuby
Ward 2
Emily A. Heaton
ROCK HILL
Board Of Aldermen
Ward 1
Edward (Ed) J. Johnson
Ward 2
Sabrina J. Westfall
Ward 3
Mary K. Wofford
Justin Wells
Prop U
Shall the City of Rock Hill impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, currently 1.5%, provided that if any local sales tax is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax shall also be reduced or raised by the same action? A use tax return shall not be required to be filed by persons whose purchases from out-of-state vendors do not in total exceed two thousand dollars in any calendar year.
Prop E
Shall the City of Rock Hill, Missouri, impose a tax upon all taxable property within the City at a rate of not more than twenty-three (23) cents per hundred dollars assessed valuation for the purpose of funding pension obligations for the Uniformed Employee Pension Fund and the City’s LAGERS pension plan?
SHREWSBURY
Board Of Aldermen
Ward 1
John M. Odenwald
Ward 2
Lynn Stein
Elisa Reeves
Ward 3
Mike Travaglini
Bette Welch
WARSON WOODS
Board Of Aldermen
Ward 1
Dawn Bickford
Ward 2
Lucy B. Pfyl
Ward 3
Charles Luisetti
Ward 4
James Joseph Newman
Prop 1
Shall the City of Warson Woods be authorized to impose a local use tax at the same rate as the local sales tax by a vote of the governing body, provided that if any local sales tax is repealed, reduced, or raised by voter approval, the respective local use tax shall also be repealed, reduced, or raised by the same action? A use tax return shall not be required to be filed by persons whose purchases from out-of-state vendors do not in total exceed two thousand dollars in any calendar year.
WEBSTER GROVES
Prop 1
Shall the City of Webster Groves, Missouri be authorized to impose a local use tax at the same rate as the local sales tax by a vote of the governing body, provided that if any local sales tax is repealed, reduced or raised by voter approval, the respective local use tax shall also be repealed, reduced or raised by the same action? A use tax return shall not be required to be filed by persons whose purchases from out-of-state vendors do not in total exceed two thousand dollars in any calendar year.
KIRKWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT
Board Of Education
(vote for 2)
Jean Marie Andrews
Angelina (Angie) Bernardi
Allen B. McCoy
Prop R
For the purpose of addressing overcrowding in classrooms, improving safety and security, and repairing, constructing, improving, furnishing and equipping all existing District schools and facilities, shall the Board of Education of the Kirkwood School District R-7, St. Louis County, Missouri issue general obligation bonds in the amount of Sixty-One Million Three Hundred Thousand Dollars ($61,300,000) resulting in a zero rate change to the debt service property tax levy? If this Proposition is approved, the adjusted debt service levy of the school district is estimated to remain unchanged at the current rate of $0.27 per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property.
METROPOLITAN SEWER DISTRICT
Prop Y
To comply with federal and state clean water requirements, shall The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD) issue its sewer revenue bonds in the amount of Five Hundred Million Dollars ($500,000,000) for the purpose of designing, constructing, improving, renovating, repairing, replacing and equipping new and existing MSD sewer and drainage facilities and systems, including sewage treatment and disposal plants, sanitary sewers, and acquisition of easements and real property related thereto, the cost of operation and maintenance of said facilities and systems and the principal of and interest on said revenue bonds to be payable solely from the revenues derived by MSD from the operation of its wastewater sewer system, including all future extensions and improvements thereto?
Prop 1
Shall the Plan (Charter) of The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District be amended to remove obsolete provisions, modernize certain provisions, references and language and change certain provisions to align with current practices of the District, including but not limited to (a) removing obsolete positions and titles, (b) replacing city workhouse with jail or detention facility (c) requiring that the District present annually to the City and County only upon request, (d) adding gender, sexual orientation, familial status, ancestry or national origin and disability to the list of protected classes, (e) providing that notice of proposed rate changes can be given by posting on the District s website and other digital media, (f) replacing affiliated with a member of with respect to the current requirement that no two Trustees appointed from the City or County be affiliated with the same political party, (g) clarifying that documents submitted to the Board of Trustees in connection with an annexation also be made available to the public and (h) recognizing, in accordance with Missouri’s Sunshine Law, that hearings before the Civil Service Commission are not public hearings?
Prop 2
Shall Article 5 of the Plan (Charter) of The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District relating to the passage of ordinances be amended to provide that (a) an affirmative vote by two members of the Board of Trustees appointed from the City of St. Louis and two members appointed from St. Louis County shall be necessary to pass any ordinance, resolution, regulation, rule or order, except that with at least five Board members present and unanimous consent of all Board members present, an affirmative vote of any four Board members shall be sufficient for passage. and (b) ordinances shall take effect immediately upon enactment unless a later date is specified therein?
Prop 3
Shall Article 7 of the Plan (Charter) of The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District relating to the Rate Commission be amended to provide that (a) a Rate Commission Representative Organization shall only have one voting Delegate, (b) the Rate Commission Report shall be issued to the Board of Trustees no later than 165 days after receipt of a Rate Change Notice, (c) the Board of Trustees is deemed to have accepted a Rate Commission Report if not rejected by resolution of the Board of Trustees within 100 days from the date the Rate Commission Report is issued, and (d) a clarification be made to the criteria governing rates so that the financial impact on all classes of ratepayers is considered in determining a fair and reasonable burden?
Prop 4
Shall Articles 5 and 8 of the Plan (Charter) of The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District be amended to provide that (a) compensation of a Trustee shall be $25 for each day of attendance at a public meeting of the Board and (b) compensation of a member of the Civil Service Commission shall be $25 for each day of attendance at a meeting of the Commission, not exceeding $625 in any one fiscal year?
Prop 5
Shall Article 7 of the Plan (Charter) of The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District be amended to permit the District to engage the same independent auditing firm for a period in excess of five consecutive years if the District lets a competitive bid for auditing services and the lead audit partner or concurring partner does not perform auditing services for the District in excess of 5 consecutive years?