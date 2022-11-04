U.S. Senate
Republican
Eric Schmitt
Democrat
Trudy Busch Valentine
Libertarian
Jonathan Dine
Constitution
Paul Venable
State Auditor
Republican
Scott Fitzpatrick
Democrat
Alan Green
Libertarian
John A. Hartwig, Jr.
U.S. Congress
District 1
Republican
Andrew Jones
Democrat
Cori Bush
Libertarian
George A. Zsidisin
District 2
Republican
Ann Wagner
Democrat
Trish Gunby
Libertarian
Bill Slantz
State Senate
District 4
Republican
Mary Theresa McLean
Democrat
Karla May
State Senate
District 24
Republican
George J. Hruza
Democrat
Tracy McCreery
House District 83
Democrat
Sarah Unsicker
Libertarian
Andrew Bolin
House District 89
Republican
Dean Plocher
Democrat
Luke Barber
House District 90
Republican
Gary A. Bokermann, Jr.
Democrat
Barb Phifer
House District 91
Democrat
Joe Doll
House District 96
Republican
Brad Christ
Democrat
Leslie Derrington
St. Louis County Executive
Republican
Mark Mantovani
Democrat
Sam Page
Green
Randall Holmes
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney
Democrat
Wesley Bell
Libertarian
Theo Brown Sr.,
St. Louis County Assessor
Republican
Peter A. Pfeifer
Democrat
Jake Zimmerman
Libertarian
Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff
Green
Don Fitz
St. Louis County Council
District 3
Republican
Dennis Hancock
Democrat
Vicki Lorenz Englund
Libertarian
Jeanne Chickanosky
St. Louis County Council
District 5
Republican
Steven G. Bailey
Democrat
Lisa D. Clancy
Libertarian
Michael G. Lewis
Constitutional Amendment No. 1
Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:
• allow the General Assembly to override the current constitutional restrictions of state investments by the state treasurer; and
• allow state investments in municipal securities possessing one of the top five highest long term ratings or the highest short term rating?
State governmental entities estimate no costs and increased interest revenue of $2 million per year. Local governmental entities estimate no costs and increased interest revenue of at least $34,000 per year.
Constitutional Amendment No. 3
Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:
• remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing, and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of twenty-one;
• require a registration card for personal cultivation with prescribed limits;
• allow persons with certain marijuana-related non-violent offenses to petition for release from incarceration or parole and probation and have records expunged;
• establish a lottery selection process to award licenses and certificates;
• issue equally distributed licenses to each congressional district; and
• impose a six percent tax on the retail price of marijuana to benefit various programs?
State governmental entities estimate initial costs of $3.1 million, initial revenues of at least $7.9 million, annual costs of $5.5 million, and annual revenues of at least $40.8 million. Local governments are estimated to have annual costs of at least $35,000 and annual revenues of at least $13.8 million.
Constitutional Amendment No. 4
Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to authorize laws, passed before December 31, 2026, that increase minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of police commissioners to ensure such police force has additional resources to serve its communities?
State and local governmental entities estimate no additional costs or savings related to this proposal.
Constitutional Amendment No. 5
Shall the Missouri National Guard currently under the Missouri Department of Public Safety be its own department, known as the Missouri Department of the National Guard, which shall be required to protect the constitutional rights and civil liberties of Missourians?
State governmental entities estimate no savings and ongoing costs of $132,000 annually. Local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings.
Constitutional Convention
Shall there be a convention to revise and amend the Constitution?
Supreme Court of Missouri
Zel M. Fischer
Robin Ransom
Missouri Court of Appeals
Kelly C. Broniec
Thomas C. Clark II
Michael E. Gardner
John P. Torbitzky
Circuit Judges
Jason Dodson
Thomas Albus
William M. Corrigan
Ellen Levy
Associate Circuit Judges
Mondonna Ghasedi
Joseph L. Green
John Lasater
Amanda Bundren McNelley
Jeffrey P. Medler
Julia Pusateri Lasater
Ellen Wyatt Dunne
For independent committee evaluations of judges, visit yourmissourijudges.org.