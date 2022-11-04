U.S. Senate

Republican

Eric Schmitt

Democrat

Trudy Busch Valentine

Libertarian

Jonathan Dine

Constitution

Paul Venable

State Auditor

Republican

Scott Fitzpatrick

Democrat

Alan Green

Libertarian

John A. Hartwig, Jr.

U.S. Congress

District 1

Republican

Andrew Jones

Democrat

Cori Bush

Libertarian

George A. Zsidisin

District 2

Republican

Ann Wagner 

Democrat

Trish Gunby

Libertarian

Bill Slantz

State Senate

District 4

Republican

Mary Theresa McLean

Democrat

Karla May

State Senate

District 24

Republican

George J. Hruza

Democrat

Tracy McCreery

House District 83

Democrat

Sarah Unsicker

Libertarian

Andrew Bolin

House District 89

Republican

Dean Plocher

Democrat

Luke Barber

House District 90

Republican

Gary A. Bokermann, Jr.

Democrat

Barb Phifer

House District 91

Democrat

Joe Doll

House District 96

Republican

Brad Christ

Democrat

Leslie Derrington

St. Louis County Executive

Republican

Mark Mantovani

Democrat

Sam Page

Green

Randall Holmes

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney

Democrat

Wesley Bell

Libertarian

Theo Brown Sr., 

St. Louis County Assessor

Republican

Peter A. Pfeifer

Democrat

Jake Zimmerman

Libertarian

Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff

Green

Don Fitz

St. Louis County Council

District 3

Republican

Dennis Hancock

Democrat

Vicki Lorenz Englund

Libertarian

Jeanne Chickanosky

St. Louis County Council

District 5

Republican

Steven G. Bailey

Democrat

Lisa D. Clancy

Libertarian

Michael G. Lewis

Constitutional Amendment No. 1

 

Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:

• allow the General Assembly to override the current constitutional restrictions of state investments by the state treasurer; and

• allow state investments in municipal securities possessing one of the top five highest long term ratings or the highest short term rating?

State governmental entities estimate no costs and increased interest revenue of $2 million per year. Local governmental entities estimate no costs and increased interest revenue of at least $34,000 per year.

Constitutional Amendment No. 3

Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:

• remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing, and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of twenty-one;

• require a registration card for personal cultivation with prescribed limits;

• allow persons with certain marijuana-related non-violent offenses to petition for release from incarceration or parole and probation and have records expunged;

• establish a lottery selection process to award licenses and certificates;

• issue equally distributed licenses to each congressional district; and

• impose a six percent tax on the retail price of marijuana to benefit various programs?

State governmental entities estimate initial costs of $3.1 million, initial revenues of at least $7.9 million, annual costs of $5.5 million, and annual revenues of at least $40.8 million. Local governments are estimated to have annual costs of at least $35,000 and annual revenues of at least $13.8 million.

Constitutional Amendment No. 4

Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to authorize laws, passed before December 31, 2026, that increase minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of police commissioners to ensure such police force has additional resources to serve its communities?

State and local governmental entities estimate no additional costs or savings related to this proposal.

Constitutional Amendment No. 5

Shall the Missouri National Guard currently under the Missouri Department of Public Safety be its own department, known as the Missouri Department of the National Guard, which shall be required to protect the constitutional rights and civil liberties of Missourians?

State governmental entities estimate no savings and ongoing costs of $132,000 annually. Local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings.

Constitutional Convention

Shall there be a convention to revise and amend the Constitution?

Supreme Court of Missouri

Zel M. Fischer

Robin Ransom

 

Missouri Court of Appeals

Kelly C. Broniec

Thomas C. Clark II

Michael E. Gardner

John P. Torbitzky

Circuit Judges

Jason Dodson

Thomas Albus

William M. Corrigan

Ellen Levy

Associate Circuit Judges

Mondonna Ghasedi

Joseph L. Green

John Lasater

Amanda Bundren McNelley

Jeffrey P. Medler

Julia Pusateri Lasater

Ellen Wyatt Dunne

For independent committee evaluations of judges, visit yourmissourijudges.org.

 