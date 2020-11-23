Balkan Treat Box, 8103 Big Bend Boulevard in Webster Groves, was recently named to Esquire Magazine’s “Best New Restaurants in America 2020” list.
The Bosnian flatbread eatery was number 16 on the list and one of only two St. Louis establishments featured, alongside Southeast Asian restaurant Indo.
“When (writer) Jeff Gordinier said ‘Let’s just say you’d better watch your back, pizza,’ it made us a little misty-eyed,” the Balkan Treat Box wrote on its Facebook page. “Given the current climate of today’s restaurant scene, it felt like a light in such an uncertain time. We are beyond honored to be included on this list with some amazing restaurants in this beautiful country of ours.”
Check out the full list of best new restaurants at https://tinyurl.com/y28q46xa.