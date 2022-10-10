Dr. Josh Borgmeyer aims to empower individuals to move and feel better for a lifetime by achieving a balanced body. That’s why he started Balanced Body Rehab over a decade ago.
What makes Balanced Body Rehab different? We would like to say that it’s our excellent customer service, one-on-one care, and genuine caring attitudes towards our patients’ whole body health, but many clinics could make the same claims,” said Borgmeyer. “What sets us apart is pretty simple: it’s our treatment systems. Many patients come in our office expecting to only be treated for one area of the body because that is what conventional physical therapy clinics do. Often, they are very surprised that we address not only their neck pain but also their shoulder, low back, and knee pain as well.”
Clients are attracted to Balanced Body Rehab because of its holistic approach and system-based treatment methods that get patients better, faster. BBR physical therapists are experts at finding the “driver” of a condition. Patients receive a treatment plan that addresses their immediate symptoms but also combats the root cause of their condition for long-lasting results.
According to Forbes, physical therapy ranks among the Top 10 Happiest Jobs. Dr. Borgmeyer agrees.
“I love helping people feel better and reach their full potential every day and watching patients be able to get back to the activities that they love, pain-free,” said Borgmeyer.
Scheduling is easy, just call the office to set up a consultation.
690 S. Geyer Road
Kirkwood • 314-780-9759