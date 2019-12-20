The Kirkwood School District’s cancellation of classes on Monday and Tuesday pushed filing for the April 20, 2020, school board election back a day to Wednesday, Dec. 18.
There are three seats open on the Kirkwood School District Board of Education. The three school board members who currently hold those positions — Julie Backer, Jennifer Pangborn and Chad Kavanaugh — have said they plan to run for re-election.
Filing will remain open until Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the district’s Administrative Services Center.