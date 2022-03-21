Once again as I read with interest the letters in the Mailbag section of the Webster-Kirkwood Times, I find I am struck by grammatical errors.
An otherwise well written, well reasoned letter in the March 11 issue twice includes a phrase referring to “feeling badly.” An individual does not feel badly unless there is a sensory or tactile deficiency of some kind.
Referring to emotions, people may feel bad, just as they may feel happy or feel sad. They do not feel happily or feel sadly.
Ironically, many of the letters in today’s issue focus on education and the state of the school districts of Webster Groves and Kirkwood!
Ann Marie Anderson
Kirkwood