I am writing with regard to the discussion in letters and articles in the past two weeks about traffic problems on Big Bend and proposed solutions. I have lived just off of Big Bend and I-270 for over 30 years, and since most of life over that time has taken place to the east of my home, I have spent a lot of time on Big Bend, at all times of the day and night.
I cannot say strongly enough what a bad idea it is to restrict traffic on Big Bend by obstacles, lane elimination or the like. As it is, in the time I have lived here, the number of traffic lights between my home and I-44 has multiplied, thus already slowing traffic. Given the amount of traffic Big Bend carries, especially at certain times of the day, the proposed “remedies” could bring it to a standstill.
With regard to safety in crossing Big Bend, with the multiplicity of traffic lights, one needn’t go far to find a crossing with a signal. I suppose in the area of the community college safety could be enhanced by making the crossings that are already there the kind that stop all four directions of traffic at times.
I am also puzzled by the contention that big trucks are using Big Bend in Kirkwood as a shortcut between I-270 and I-44. Aside from the fact that this would be anything but a shortcut given all the signals and traffic, I can honestly say that I have never in my time here seen an 18-wheeler on Big Bend.
Given the additional proposals to narrow Lindbergh in Kirkwood, I wonder if the goal is to make everyone who can possibly go another way avoid Kirkwood like the plague. That seems an odd goal to me, but perhaps I am shortsighted.
