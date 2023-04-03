Justin Hauke is fully committed to strengthening all aspects of the Webster Groves School District. He is the real deal — genuinely motivated by his desire to lend his expertise to the district with the goal of providing the best possible education to each child.
Not selected to run, he came forward on his own as an advocate for public schools. He attended public schools K-12 and is the father of two children in WGSD schools. He demonstrates his commitment by his actions. He is one of only two citizens who makes the effort to regularly attend school board meetings. Based on his education and career in finance, he has volunteered his knowledge and guidance to the board finance advisory committee for the past five years.
Local candidate forums are valuable for hearing candidates’ views in advance of an election. To date, we’ve had three of them. Justin alone attended all three and answered tough questions at each.
Candidates Jo Doll and Grace Lee were absent from the Jefferson Township Democrat forum. Jo Doll, Grace Lee and Tara Scheer didn’t appear at the St. Louis County Family Association forum. Per the moderator, Tara Scheer and Grace Lee did not reply to the invitation.
Justin is independent, would be a neutral, non-political board member, is committed to the entire community being represented by the board and wants the Webster Groves School District to be the best that it can be. I am grateful to him for running for the board and plan to vote for him on April 4. I hope you will join me.
Kim Mumm
Webster Groves