Kirkwood residents are split regarding proposed updates to Kirkwood Park’s multi-use trail system, including a family-focused mountain bike area.
Proponents argue the existing trail system is damaged, disorganized and an environmental threat, and that adding biking options in the park will give children and teens a place to bike safely. Many opponents are concerned about the additional presence of bikers on a trail utilized by hikers, walkers and birdwatchers.
The idea was initially proposed during public comments at a July 2021 park board meeting by Jack McKinley, a Kirkwood resident of 12 years. McKinley, a father of three children ages 14, 12 and 9, said his family and friends are fans of mountain biking, but noted there are no off-road bike trails nearby.
“Our kids are not 16 yet. They can’t drive to biking destinations like Wildwood and Zombie Trail of their own accord,” he said. “We thought an area like Kirkwood Park could be an accessible place for kids to ride their bikes and have something that would complement some of the existing trails that are already there for the birdwatchers and hikers.”
McKinley’s comment was met with interest, and the park board asked for more information. To determine a potential route and other details, McKinley reached out to Dave Schulz of Gateway Off-Road Cyclists (GORC), a non-profit organization for the advocacy, design, construction and maintenance of multi-use trails.
On Dec. 13, 2021, Schulz and McKinley gave a presentation to the park board regarding a natural (dirt) five-foot-wide trail, proposed for the woods east of the rifle range and adjacent to the soccer, baseball and softball fields. The trail would utilize and extend off of an already existing mulched trail and would be suitable for beginner mountain biking, as well as walking, running or hiking. The proposal includes a kid’s bicycle playground and kid-focused family bicycle area near the intersection of Rifle Range Drive and West Monroe Avenue.
Schulz said the current trail system in Kirkwood Park is in a state of severe neglect, suffering from extreme erosion, fallen trees and unstable ground from years of misuse.
“There’s no layout. What we’ve determined is people started cutting through this park and that’s how the trails formed. It’s a mess. It’s like a spider web,” said Schulz. “Aside from the mulched trail, the rest of the legs start at random points. Some go straight down the hill. Many of the trails dump out straight onto roads or a three or four-foot drop into the creek.
“For other trails, you’ll see very intentional layouts,” he added. “They work with the topography. Kirkwood Park looks more like an overrun neighborhood common ground than a natural area with intentional trails.”
In his proposal, Schulz cited Kirkwood’s 2011 Plant Inventory Study addressing poor conditions for plants on the trail. Now, over 10 years later, he said everything is in worse shape with no plans for improvement.
He said it’s important to note that most park systems in Missouri rely on volunteers to maintain their trails. Should the Kirkwood Park Board decide to move forward with a new multi-use trail, Schulz and other volunteers from GORC will not only assist in its creation, but also train interested Kirkwood residents in trail care to keep the trail in good condition for years to come.
As far as funding goes, Schulz said his organization can help advise the city toward private company funds, local donations, grants and other options.
On Saturday, Jan. 22, the Kirkwood Park Board will meet with Schulz and McKinley at 1 p.m. by the water tower off Amphitheater Drive to view current trail conditions.
The Kirkwood Park Board will host its regular monthly meeting on Monday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. An agenda was not available at press time; a Zoom link will be provided on the agenda when it is posted on the city’s website at kirkwoodmo.org.
McKinley encourages the public to attend the meetings to listen, learn and share thoughts.
“What we’ve proposed so far has never been a final proposal. What was always intended was an open discussion,” said McKinley. “Aside from the cycling issue, there needs to be something done to help bring structure to the existing trail area. Creating a directional trail system that would help not only bikers, hikers and runners, but also the environment would be a win-win.”
“If You Build It, They Will Come”
Some residents are in support of the updates, like Scott Perdue of Des Peres.
“Ballwin, Oakville, Creve Coeur, Fenton and Eureka all have great mountain biking destinations — wouldn’t it be nice to add Kirkwood to that list?” Perdue wrote in a letter to the Times. “Let’s give Kirkwood area residents a reason to stay local. This project also aligns with the Kirkwood Vision Zero project. Want fewer road-related accidents? Give bikers a place to ride off-road.”
But numerous others have voiced concerns about the new trail on social media and within letters to the editor in the Webster-Kirkwood Times. Many complaints are about the extended presence of cyclists in the park.
Kirkwood resident Jay Emmer said he’s had bad experiences with cyclists on multi-use trails.
“I was totally caught off guard several times by bikers who whizzed by me at a high rate of speed with no warning, and then yelled at me or flipped me off because I didn’t get out of their way,” Emmer said, referring to an instance on multi-use trails at Castlewood State Park.
In that same vein, Morris Fletcher of Kirkwood said adding mountain bikes on the trails at Kirkwood Park would disturb the peace of other visitors.
“The relative velocity of mountain bikes is not compatible with hiking and other passive activities such as family picnicking, dog walking, children exploring nature and wildlife,” said Fletcher. “Mountain bike training activities would largely eliminate or greatly reduce the use of the natural wooded areas for these passive activities.”
There’s also the worry that adding mountain bikes to Kirkwood Park’s trails will lead to overcrowding.
“To quote from the movie ‘Field of Dreams’ — ‘If you build it, they will come,’” Emmer said. “Then I guess we’ll have to build new parking lots for all of the non-Kirkwoodians who descend on our beautiful peaceful park turning it into a gridlocked mess.”
Another common concern is the installation of a “mountain bike facility” in place of a multi-use trail. But McKinley and Schulz said that’s not the case and claim there’s a lot of misinformation going around.
Aside from a new designated family biking area and kids’ bike playground, Schulz said the updated trail system in his proposal is multi-use.
“We never, ever take a trail from a user group. Every site we’ve worked with has always been new or maintained how it was intended to be,” he said.
Schulz added that the trail will be designed to work with the area’s topography to avoid user conflicts such as cyclists “flying by” walkers and hikers downhill. Proper signage will be installed to keep users on the trail and prevent offshoots from being formed.
Other residents are worried that construction of the trail will require cutting down trees in Kirkwood Park, but Schulz said that won’t be necessary. Trail builders, he said, go to great lengths to preserve the canopy, as trees protect trail conditions and preserve wildlife.
Trail building, he added, is mostly done using hand tools similar to pickaxes and garden hoes.
“Sustainable trails are only sustainable if the ground is stabilized by a true, healthy, natural root system and all the trees are left in place with a thick, natural canopy,” he said. “Trails erode and grow invasive plants if the canopy isn’t in place. We need the trees. We need the forest to remain a forest.”
Schulz implored concerned residents to contact him with questions or concerns. He can be reached at gorcgravity@gmail.com.
“This is the most caring, loving community I’ve ever seen, but the intensity level and lack of ability to converse has created misinformation and unfounded fears,” he said. “We’re just a bunch of passionate citizens who want to see their parks last forever and be enjoyed in a safe, sustainable way.”