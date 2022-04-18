Thank you to the voters of Kirkwood for reelecting me to the city council. I am very humbled to have your support. Thanks to our campaign team, our campaign chair, to my family and my wife for all your hard work and efforts, which really paid off and put us over the top!
Election day is always a long, but exciting day. Saying hello to the voters makes it worthwhile! It’s a great feeling when people walk out after they vote and give you a thumbs up. One family had walked to their car when a little boy came back to me and said: “Mr. Mark, I voted for you!” He wanted to shake my hand, and I thanked him and his family for their support.
I appreciate everyone who voted for me, and I am very thankful to be able to continue to serve the great city of Kirkwood. Now, as one of my friends told me after the election, it’s back to work! Thank you again!
Mark Zimmer
Kirkwood