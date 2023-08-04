The Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday begins Friday, Aug. 4, and continues through Sunday, Aug. 6. Certain back-to-school purchases such as clothing, school supplies, computers and other items are exempt from state and local sales tax for this time period only.
This year, for the first time, there will be no sales tax at all from state and local taxing jurisdictions. In the past, local governments were given the option to opt out of the sales tax holiday. No more. A change in state law earlier this year removed that option.
The Back-to-School Tax Holiday Covers:
• Clothing, excluding watches, jewelry, belt buckles, scarves and ties, but including disposable diapers for infants and adult use, up to $100 in value per item.
• School supplies, excluding phones, sporting equipment and furniture, but including backpacks, textbooks and art supplies, up to $50 per transaction.
• Computers and peripherals, up to $1,500 in value per item.
• Graphing calculators up to $150
• Computer software up to $350