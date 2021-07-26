“Come together. Work together. Stay together.” That’s the Meacham Park Neighborhood Improvement Association’s motto, and its members live by it every day.
Meacham Park Neighborhood Improvement Association President Harriet Patton created the slogan, and it always seems to come up during the group’s Tuesday morning meetings.
Patton is especially excited about the association’s upcoming event, the fourth annual Back to School Rally and Backpack Giveaway, on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 12 to 3 p.m. at Meacham Memorial Park on Meacham Street in Kirkwood.
The event was inspired by her time as a parent of children in Kirkwood schools and the 24 years she served with the Parent Teacher Organization.
“I was a volunteer in the district, so this came naturally to me,” she said.
Students must preregister to receive a backpack and school supplies, and can do so at meachamparknia.org.
“It’s going to be educational, it’s going to be recreational, and it’s going to be fun,” Patton said.
The day’s itinerary will also include a walk-a-thon, petting zoo, carnival games, snow cones, basketball and a raffle students can enter to win $100. The association also plans to recognize students who have exhibited academic excellence.
Janet Solecki coordinates the event’s games and activities for children.
“This event is very important because it’ll be the first mass meeting of the community that I’m aware of since the shutdown for COVID,” Solecki said. “It’ll give a lot of people an opportunity to mix with each other, and enjoy the day and attend all the different stations.”
Backpack and other donations are open until Aug. 12. To register, donate or for more information, contact Harriett Patton at ronpa11@sbcglobal.net.
Kate Schreiber is an intern with the Webster-Kirkwood Times. She is a rising senior at Kirkwood High School, and is an editor-in-chief at the student newspaper, The Kirkwood Call.