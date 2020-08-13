Though the Webster Groves and Kirkwood school districts are fully online for the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, many independent and parochial schools have decided to open for in-person learning. Read The Times' roundup of private schools below and see how other systems are keeping kids safe in this time of pandemic.
Christ Community Lutheran School, 110 W. Woodbine Ave., will open for in-person learning on Wednesday, Aug. 19. The school has developed a branching plan depending on the rapidity of community spread of COVID-19. Should the virus spread quickly, the school will move to a hybrid and ultimately an entirely online model of education. Read the full plan here.
The College School, 7825 Big Bend Blvd., will begin the school year virtually from Aug. 19 - Sept. 16. Beginning Sept. 16, all preschool and kindergarten classes will return to campus, with all other grades remaining virtual. On Sept. 23, the lower division of students will return to campus, and on Sept. 30, all other students will return to campus. The plan is outlined fully on The College School website.
All campuses of Holy Cross Academy will reopen for in-person learning on Monday, Aug. 17, which will be a half day. Tuesday, Aug. 18, will be the first full day of school. A general list of COVID-19 reopening guidelines is available here. Grade-specific guidelines are available on the front page of the Holy Cross Academy website.
Holy Redeemer Catholic School, 341 E. Lockwood Ave., will hold in-person classes beginning for kindergarten through eighth grade on Tuesday, Aug. 18, and for preschool and pre-kindergarten on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Access a complete school calendar here.
Mary Queen of Peace Catholic School will reopen for in-person learning beginning Wednesday, Aug. 19. The first three days of school, Aug. 19 - 21, will be half days to help students transition into the new learning environment. A full list of COVID-19 reopening guidelines is available here.
Miriam School, 1138 N. Warson Road, will reopen for in-person learning on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Reopening guidelines are available online here.
Nerinx Hall High School, 530 E. Lockwood Ave., will begin a hybrid schedule starting Monday, Aug. 17. Unless mandated by federal, state or local policies, Nerinx Hall plans to hold in-person classes four days a week, with one day — designated X Day — held online each week. X Day will usually be on a Wednesday, with all eight classes meeting. The school has also developed a cohort model, in which half of the student body will attend in-person classes on Mondays and Tuesdays and attend virtual classes Thursdays and Fridays, and the other half of the student body will have a reversed schedule. The X Day model is planned for the entire first semester but may change to the cohort model if necessary. The full reopening plan is outlined here.
Rohan Woods Academy, 1515 Bennett Avenue, will begin in-person learning on Tuesday, Aug. 18. A plan for returning to campus is available here.
St. Clement Of Rome Catholic School, 1508 Bopp Road, will begin in-person learning starting Monday, Aug. 17, which will be a half day. The rest of the week will be full school days. The Annual Walk for the Poor fundraiser has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19.
St. John Vianney High School, 1311 S. Kirkwood Road, will begin a hybrid learning schedule on Aug. 17 for freshmen and sophomores and on Aug. 18 for juniors and seniors. On Lion Days — Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — freshmen and sophomores will be on campus, with juniors and seniors learning remotely. On Eagle Days — Tuesdays and Thursdays — the schedule is reversed. A full back-to-school plan is available here.
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic School, 8750 Magdalen Avenue, will be returning on Thursday, August 20 for in-person learning. School staff has been working over the summer to clean and disinfect all areas of the school. A coronavirus operations/safety plan handbook has been developed and distributed to parents, outlining all of the precautions to be set in place. Before the start of the school day, children and staff will complete a health screening and will have their temperatures taken before entering the building. Classrooms have been set up for social distancing, masks will be worn and grades will be staying with their cohorts. The school building will be constantly disinfected throughout the day and non-essential people will not be allowed to enter the building.
St. Paul's Lutheran School, 1300 N. Ballas Road, will begin in-person learning on Wednesday, Aug. 19, which will be a half day. The rest of the week will be full school days. The school will opt for remote learning should the virus spread quickly. A full reopening plan is available here.
St. Peter Catholic School, 215 N. Clay Ave., plans to open for in-person learning with small group orientations starting on Aug. 24, with full classes beginning on Sept. 8. Safety and hygiene protocols have been outlined including all students and faculty wearing masks, daily health screenings, repurposing rooms in the school building for additional classrooms and ensuring six-foot social distancing. Families who need to stay home or are not comfortable sending their children for in-person learning can choose to participate in the At Home Learning Support. St. Peter is prepared to transition to distance learning for all students based on the virus spread within the community and the school. The St. Peter Distance Learning Plan connects teachers with students at home through Google Classroom, Zoom sessions and detailed schedules for students.
Ursuline Academy, 341 Sappington Road, will begin classes on Thursday, Aug. 20. Parents were given the option to select a hybrid schooling model or a full-distance model for their students. A full academic schedule and reopening plan is available here.
Visitation Academy, 3020 N. Ballas Road, will return students to campus in phases this year. Through Sept. 30, middle and upper students will learn remotely. Montessori and lower school students will return to campus beginning Thursday, Aug. 20. Detailed plans for each grade can be accessed here.