The Kirkwood School District is teaming up with dozens of local businesses and organizations to help make sure that children who receive free meals during the school day don’t go hungry on the weekends.
The eight-week “Back-to-School Giving Battle” campaign to raise funds for the school district’s Nutrition on the Weekends program kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 24.
This battle is one where everyone wins, said Meghan Winegrad, lifelong Kirkwood/Glendale resident and founder and CEO of the online giving platform called Generopolis, which has partnered with the Kirkwood School District to support the campaign.
Here’s how it works: Dozens of area businesses will post listings of exclusive deals on the Generopolis site, then share these listing on their social media sites. Buyers then get to use the power of their credit card to fight hunger while scoring these exclusive deals, products and services.
The Kirkwood School District’s Nutrition on the Weekends program gets to pocket roughly 90 percent of the proceeds from every sale, using the funds to sustain and expand its work fighting hunger in the district. The school district launched the program this past spring to fight hunger in Kirkwood schools, where one out of every six students faces food insecurity.
Generopolis anticipates that more than 100 businesses will be posting listings. Some of the listings will feature Groupon-style deals while others will offer exclusives like behind-the-scenes access, VIP treatment or never-before-offered experiences. Business owners are excited to offer exclusive deals to help the district raise money for the cause.
“The Back-to-School Giving Battle is a great way to connect with our community and offer support for our school district in a tangible way,” said Molly Simms of the School of Rock. “It is exciting because we can contribute and give back to our students and families by making offering like our Rock 101 program, which is in turn a great way to spread the word about a program that we know works. We are teaching the next generation of musicians about music and life.”
Maryanne Kuzara, co-owner of the newly-opened Shoelace Factory in downtown Kirkwood, said the shop planned its grand opening celebration to coincide with the “Back-to-School Giving Battle.” The Shoelace Factory is creating a number of offers available for purchase during the campaign to benefit Nutrition on the Weekends.
Starting Aug. 24, those who would like to participate in the “Back-to-School Giving Battle” can shop online at www.Generopolis.com/KSDNOW and “Like”/“Follow” the Kirkwood School District and businesses to get deals and help fight hunger in Kirkwood schools.