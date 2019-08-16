The community turned out on a bright Saturday afternoon to help the Webster Groves School District celebrate its 150th anniversary and the beginning of the new school year. The Aug. 10 back-to-school barbecue was held in Ivory Crockett Park and featured lawn games, bubbles and plenty of good food.
