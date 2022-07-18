Kirkwood City Council Member Liz Gibbons was excited to announce at the July 7 council meeting that Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner will return to full service starting on Monday, July 18, thanks to $13 million from Missouri House Bill 3004.
The route includes the Historic Kirkwood Train Station, 110 W. Argonne Drive, and makes stops in Hermann, Independence, Jefferson City, Lee’s Summit, Sedalia, Washington and Warrensburg, ending in Kansas City. The route previously offered only one outgoing train and one incoming train per day. The two additional runs — one incoming and one outgoing — make day trips to many of these cities possible without an overnight stay.
River Runner service was slashed in half, offering only one outbound train per day, in 2020 due to pandemic-related cuts. Full service returned on July 19, 2021, only to be slashed once more in January 2022, due to lack of state funding. Gibbons worked with stakeholders from across the state to lobby for Amtrak funding.
A celebration for the return of the River Runner will be held at the Kirkwood Train Station on Monday, July 18, from 8:30 to 9 a.m. The train is set to arrive at 8:44 a.m.
Train Station Update
Council Member Gibbons also shared an update regarding the upcoming renovation of the Historic Kirkwood Train Station.
“Representative Dean Plocher put it in the budget for an additional $2.5 million matched funding. I think that’s really exciting news so that the renovation for the train station can go forward,” said Gibbons. “I’ve always felt like our train station is our touchstone.”
Construction to renovate the train station, a $4.6 million project, is set to begin next year, with completion as early as 2025.