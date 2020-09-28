“The Community Spoke & We Listened”
The Webster-Kirkwood Times is back in print following an outpouring of support from residents and businesses in the community.
In an industry that has struggled to compete against the vast amount of free content available online, the Times is proof that people still value local news and want to have a printed newspaper in their hands.
“The community spoke and we listened,” said Times Editor-in-Chief Jaime Mowers, who is part of the employee ownership group that recently purchased the paper.
Mowers, along with employees Randy Drilingas and Kent Tentschert, were compelled to bring the paper back in print after the Times received overwhelming support from readers after print publications were suspended in March due to the pandemic. Although staff continued to cover news and events through its online platforms, there were repeated requests to see the newspaper in print again.
Drilingas, who has worked at the Times for more than two decades and is assuming the role of publisher, said that proves how much residents of Webster Groves, Kirkwood and the surrounding communities still want the newspaper delivered to their doors.
“The donations from readers kept coming in with all the
comments saying they really missed us and they hoped we would come back soon, which was interesting because we weren’t really gone,” he said. “We were still online, but without the actual print paper, it just wasn’t the same. Many people felt like we were gone.”
Longtime reader Karel Hippert, who received the Times for 37 years when she lived in Kirkwood, was one of those people.
“I miss that red Times wrapper, and the outstanding local coverage inside, more than ever,” Hippert said when the print publication was suspended. “I’ve been a reader and a fan from the start. I’d love to see you back in my driveway and on newsstands again.”
Many others echoed that sentiment.
“We miss the Webster-Kirkwood Times more than you’ll ever know,” Shrewsbury resident Jackie Mueller said. “Please come back so we can actually hold you again!”
A Business Proposition
Along with its loyal readers, Times employees — most of whom were laid off in March — held out hope that the paper would be able to restart its print publication.
In June, employees received a letter from longtime owner and publisher Dwight Bitikofer informing them the paper was for sale. Bitikofer made it clear that if a purchaser did not come forward, the business would be forced to shut down. But there was still hope. The letter also outlined the possibility of having a group of employees purchase the company.
A handful were interested, and Drilingas, Mowers and Tentschert discussed the possibility of teaming up to form an ownership group.
Drilingas, a Webster Groves resident, has been with the Times since 1999, starting as a graphic designer. Over the years his role has expanded to include creative director, IT manager, production manager and webmaster, while still filling some of the duties of his original graphic design position.
Mowers, a Webster Groves native, has worked as a reporter and editor at several newspapers and spent more than half of her 16-year career with the Times. She brings her expertise in the editorial department to the equation.
Tentschert has been the classified ads manager and a film critic at the Times for 24 years. He has also had many other responsibilities on the management side. In his new ownership role, Tentschert is now the general manager and will continue to head the classified ads department and write movie reviews.
Although there was no shortage of drive and desire to resurrect the print paper, passion isn’t always enough. Drilingas, Mowers and Tentschert still needed more funds that buying and owning the newspaper would require. Enter Eric Tentschert, Kent’s brother. Eric Tentschert, who also believed in the paper, decided to invest in the endeavor.
After weeks of meetings and formal negotiations, the group purchased Webster-Kirkwood Times Inc. from Bitikofer on Sept. 8, 2020, at the Times office at 122 W. Lockwood Ave.
Bitikofer, who is retiring at the end of the year, was one of five original owners who started the newspaper in 1978. The paper has grown throughout the years, and currently has a circulation of 35,800. It is delivered to homes, free of charge, every Friday to residents in Webster Groves, Kirkwood, Des Peres, Glendale, Oakland, Rock Hill, Shrewsbury and Warson Woods. Store stack locations are also available in those areas, plus nine additional communities.
Additionally, the company acquired the South County Times and West End Word newspapers. Those papers were also in circulation until March 27, when all three print publications were suspended due to the pandemic. The new ownership team hopes to bring those publications back in print in the future, but for now, the focus is on the Webster-Kirkwood Times.
The Times will continue to be delivered every Friday at no charge. The paper will also be available at store stack locations. Supermarket distribution will begin Oct. 2. Paid subscriptions for those outside of the normal coverage area are also available.
WKT Dream Team
Drilingas, Mowers and Tentschert knew they would need a strong sales team and several other staff members to help resurrect the print paper. Early on in the process, Mowers dubbed the group the “WKT Dream Team.”
The sales team includes Peg Most, Cathy Joyner and Marty Schnaare, all longtime employees.
There are also familiar faces — and bylines — in the editorial department. Kevin Murphy, who has been with the Times for 40 years, will remain the managing editor. Former owner and editor-in-chief Don Corrigan will continue as a columnist and writer in his new role as editor emeritus. Reporter Melissa Wilkinson will continue her work in the newsroom, as will longtime employee and photo editor Ursula Ruhl.
Amanda Zarecki, who started at the Times in 2003 as a graphic designer, will now become the new creative director. She will also assume several other duties as the Times gets back up and running.
Although Eric Tentschert won’t be involved in day-to-day operations, his 37 years of business ownership and experience make him a valuable member of the team.
A New Era Of Community News
Excitement about the paper’s return to print has been palpable in the community, with thanks and congratulations pouring in.
“Best. News. Ever!” said reader Keith Rawlings.
“We are so, so happy the Times is finally returning,” Mueller said. “This makes the entire year seem so much better. This year has been crazy, and this brings a little normalcy to our lives.”
The new owners couldn’t be more excited to resurrect the print version of the Webster-Kirkwood Times. They’re confident the paper will be successful with the team they have in place, and most importantly, with support from readers and advertisers. The newspaper relies on advertising for its revenue, making it critical for readers to support Times advertisers.
“The advertisers in our paper are your friends, neighbors and family members who are supporting the paper through their ads,” Kent Tentschert said. “Please support them and keep your money — like our
news — local.”
Drilingas, Mowers and Tentschert are grateful for the outpour of support that has come from readers, community leaders, school districts, city governments and the local businesses advertising in these pages. The paper will continue to need this kind of support to sustain its print publication.
The owners believe the Times — and local
newspapers everywhere — are crucial to the communities they serve. Newspapers need their communities, and communities need their newspapers.
Readers need fair and balanced stories about important issues in the communities where they live, and newspapers need eyes on the pages of their print publication and the advertisers who make each issue possible.
Drilingas, Mowers and Tentschert are excited to put ink on the pages and deliver the paper to readers.
“We are grateful to everyone who is making our return to print possible, and we’re excited to continue serving our communities in this next chapter of the Times,” Mowers said. “Newspapers are at the heart of every community. They are not only a source of information for communities, they document the lives of the people who live in them. They connect us to each other, and they tell the stories of who we are. We believe that everyone has a story, and it’s our job to tell it.”