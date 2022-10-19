A longtime babysitter of a Webster Groves family pleaded guilty earlier this week to burning a toddler in scalding bath water more than four years ago.
Mindy Kammer, 59, of Bridgeton, pleaded guilty on Monday, Oct. 17, to felony second-degree assault for recklessly causing serious physical injury, according to the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Kammer admitted that she recklessly placed the 23-month-old in a bathtub containing “very hot water, causing severe burns to his feet and legs.”
She had been a longtime babysitter for the family at an apartment where the incident occurred on April 7, 2018, in the 300 block of Pacific Avenue in Webster Groves.
The child’s mother, during her victim impact statement at the plea hearing Monday, said Kammer held her son down to suffer in excruciatingly hot water and disregarded his cries for help. She said he was burned so badly that “his skin melted off his legs,” and he had to endure multiple treatments to recover. The mother filed a civil suit against Kammer earlier this year.
The police report from the Webster Groves Police Department notes that the child was burned by the tub water, resulting in blisters and “skin peeling off his feet.” It added that he was taken to St. Louis Children’s Hospital for treatment. A doctor at the hospital said she believed the child was purposely burned as a result of being forcefully held down in hot water based on his injuries, according to the report.
Kammer was arrested on felony charges of child abuse with severe injury, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a control substance, the police report noted.
The child’s father, who also delivered a victim impact statement, said Kammer tried to minimize the extent of his son’s injuries, suggesting it “wasn’t a big deal.”
“Since the moment you burned my son’s skin, you have done nothing but try to save your own,” he said. “Your choices and inaction resulted in delaying medical care and prolonged his pain.”
Kammer claimed that she burned the child “accidentally,” and that when he tried to climb out of the bathtub, she kept him there because she thought he was just “throwing a tantrum,” according to a statement from the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Kammer’s sentencing is set for Dec. 16. The sentence ranges from one day up to seven years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000.
The child’s stepmother, who also gave a victim impact statement, asked that Kammer be sentenced to the fullest extent.
“Our family has lived four and a half years of what will be a life sentence, so I do not ask the court for leniency,” the stepmother said.