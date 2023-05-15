Webster Groves, MO (63119)

Today

Cloudy with showers. High 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.