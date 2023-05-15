After raising five daughters who were interested in swimming, Barbara Archie realized there was a market for swimwear not just for them, but for the entire St. Louis area.
She started in 1973 by selling out of her basement, then moved to a shop at Sugar Creek Swim Club. In 1983, B&B Aquatics opened in its current home in the Colonnade Center of Des Peres, where it has since tripled in size. A second location was added in Chesterfield in 1998.
The company’s three full-time employees have been with B&B Aquatics for over two decades — including the manager, Allison Schwent, who happens to be Archie’s daughter.
“Swimming in St. Louis and the surrounding area has continued to grow with additional summer teams, competitive year-round teams and swim schools — and over the years, swim companies, like Speedo, Dolfin, TYR, Nike and Jolyn, have grown in response,” said Schwent.
In 2023, Archie is celebrating having been in business for 50 years, weathering many storms with other companies opening and closing, the rise in online sales and, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic. Archie has been the only owner for all 50 years.
Through it all, B&B Aquatics continues to be the premiere resource in St. Louis for all categories of swimsuits — competitive, practice, fitness, men’s and youth — as well as swim gear such as goggles, caps, equipment and sunglasses. The store also stocks items for water polo players and divers.
B&B Aquatics is praised for its friendly, helpful staff and its wide variety of stock.
“We are the only swim-specific store in St. Louis and the surrounding area,” said Schwent. “I love getting to know families and watching their swimmers grow. Swimming is a small, unique community full of special people. If you’ve ever been to a swim meet, you know!”
1163 Colonnade Center • Des Peres
314-821-7946