Multi-Grammy Award winning saxophone player Eric Marienthal will fly from Los Angeles to Webster Groves this Saturday for the inaugural Webster Groves Piano Festival.
A collaborative effort between the Webster Groves Arts Commission and Silverman Music, the free concert is set for the front lawn of the Masonic Lodge, 12 E. Lockwood Ave., on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 5-9 p.m.
Jay Oliver will perform first on solo piano. Oliver is known for writing for and recording with musicians like Jimmy Buffet, Sheryl Crow, The Eagles and a number of jazz groups.
Ptah Williams will follow. Williams is well known in St. Louis for his jazz piano performances. Attendees should expect the smooth jazz Williams is famous for, as well as a mix of classical and contemporary styles. Bass player Darrell Mixon and drummer Steve Davis will join Williams on stage.
Marienthal — who has recorded with Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel and Chick Corea — performs third alongside band Bach to the Future. The group plays jazz and Latin versions of classical favorites.
Carolbeth True will close the concert, performing alongside her percussionist son, David True, with their group Two Times True. Larry Johnson is on saxophone and Glen Smith will play bass.
Bring a lawn chair!