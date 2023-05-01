Just 45 minutes from downtown St. Louis, nestled in the rolling hills on the bluffs of the Missouri River, Augusta awaits those with a spirit of adventure. A small town with charm from a bygone era, Augusta has something for everyone — historic sites, wineries, restaurants, antiques, specialty stores, access to the Katy Trail, bed and breakfasts, and more.
As America’s first wine region, Augusta plays host to numerous award-winning wineries.
Montelle Winery
Montelle Winery, 201 Montelle Drive, was founded in 1970. In addition to award-winning wines, Montelle is also the first winery in Missouri with a distillery, producing apple, peach, cherry and grape brandy.
At Klondike Café choose from a selection of gourmet wraps, salads, sandwiches and pizzas to enjoy on the vast deck and lose yourself in the magnificent view of the Missouri River Valley. Enjoy live music on the terrace on Saturdays and Sundays. Visit montelle.com to see a complete schedule of events.
Mount Pleasant Estates
Savor great food, delicious wine and the perfect environment at Mount Pleasant Estates, 5634 High Street. With more than 150 years of wine making, Mount Pleasant embodies the history and charm of Augusta.
Enjoy sweeping views from the patio, savor a meal artfully prepared by the chef in residence at the Appellation Café, and sample a rich variety of award-winning wines.
Year-round entertainment will keep your toes tapping on weekends. Visit mountpleasant.com for more information.
Augusta Winery
At Augusta Winery, 5601 High Street, managers and tasting staff are constantly trained on wines of the world. Through this training, they can educate and excite customers about the merits of Augusta Winery’s selections and how to enjoy them to their fullest.
Augusta Winery’s award-winning wines can be enjoyed with locally-produced cheese and sausage on the outdoor wine terrace or in the Wine & Beer Garden, featuring a spectacular 10-foot, grapevine-covered arbor above a peaceful fountain and free live weekend entertainment from April to November.
Visit augustawinery.com for more information.
Balducci Vineyards
Balducci Vineyards, 6601 S. Missouri 94, is the perfect place to surround yourself with rolling hills, delicious food and unforgettable wine.
Sweet, dry or robust, Balducci has fine wine from the best Missouri grapes to satisfy any palate.
From small bites to full meals, Balducci’s menu is carefully chosen to pair perfectly with its award-winning wines. For those not crazy about wine, a selection of craft and seasonal beer will delight.
Balducci Vineyards is proud to present live entertainment from spring through fall. Check the event schedule at balduccivineyards.com.