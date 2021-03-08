Winners have been selected for Businessperson of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Commitment to Community for the Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce.
Businessperson Of The Year
The Businessperson of the Year Award for 2020 goes to Jon Kuhlmann, owner of Kirkwood Florist. The flower shop has been an anchor business in Kirkwood for over 65 years. Kuhlmann, born and raised in Kirkwood, “has shown grace while helping others and has demonstrated that he is a leader who can be trusted and looked up to.”
While navigating COVID-19, Kuhlmann has remained committed to supporting other small local businesses during this unusual and difficult time of the pandemic. He has kept the Kirkwood Florist staff healthy and employed by working seven days a week so his dad, Eric Kuhlmann, doesn’t have to come into the shop and his staff can enjoy a day off. He also hosted the first in-person chamber event last July on the Kirkwood Florist parking lot.
Kuhlmann has helped other small businesses that have struggled this year, offering a $25 gift card to anyone who brought in a receipt showing $50 spent at a local restaurant. He also showed his loyalty to small businesses by making a conscious effort to dine out at and order lunches for his employees from local restaurants.
Kuhlmann crafted a Facebook post describing his creative way to support Downtown Kirkwood restaurants, and Kirkwood restaurant owners benefited from his vision and actions. He also kept his promise to do all his Christmas shopping at small local businesses.
Over the past year, Kirkwood Florist has made several donations to the community and local businesses, as well as supporting the Kirkwood School District. Many businesses have not made it through the last year, and that has hit Kuhlmann hard.
“Jon’s love for, and dedication to, our community is evident. He has been passionate to help small businesses, shedding tears for those individuals we have lost this year and the businesses that did not survive. He has put forth a tremendous effort to help support his fellow small businesses,” according to the chamber.
Citizen Of The Year
Noa Vazquez is the 10-year-old Kirkwood super star who has been making thousands of homemade masks and reinvesting the money back into the local economy. For her selfless efforts, she has been selected by the Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce as its Citizen of the Year for 2020.
Vazquez began making masks in March 2020. With the help of her mom, Susan Perlman, the dynamic duo can create up to 20 masks per hour.
Vazquez has personally sold about half of the masks, bringing in more than $10,000. The rest of the masks are sold at Sammy Soap in Downtown Kirkwood, where the store keeps 100% of the proceeds. Sammy Soap is a job creation organization for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The chamber describes Vazquez’s efforts as having been a tremendous help to the economy and small businesses of Kirkwood.
How is Vazquez using the $10,000 she brought in from selling masks? Each week, she buys $100 worth of products from local businesses in Kirkwood and beyond, giving them a needed boost during this difficult time. She then donates the items she buys to area law enforcement and local organizations.
“She’s amazing! A young, enthusiastic, economic genius!” according to the chamber.
Volunteer of the Year
Margie Schmitz, a marketing representative and licensed producer at Hardy Washington Jr. State Farm Insurance, has been selected by the Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce to receive the Volunteer of the Year Award for 2020.
“I fell in love with the idea of businesses getting together to help promote each other in the community,” said Schmitz, who joined the chamber in 1996.
She immediately stepped up not only to volunteer with the chamber, but also within the community. Although 2020 was a year like no
other, Schmitz’s commitment to volunteering hasn’t missed a beat. This year, Schmitz’s community outreach included volunteering for Shop-With-A-Cop and Blessing Bags for those in need in Kirkwood.
“My goal is to connect people with outreach resources like Kirk Care,” she said.
According to the chamber, Schmitz wholeheartedly helps organizations
that support children, animals and senior citizens. Over the past 25 years, she has volunteered in the Kirkwood School District on the PTO, with the Boy Scouts, at her church and with community groups like Moms of Meacham.
Schmitz believes that everyone can make an impact in the community.
“An easy first step is to just smile,” she said. “Put others first. Think about what you can do to show you care.”
Schmitz said her role model growing up was Johnnie Mae Partlow, the “lovely lady” who helped raise her.
“She taught me the importance of finding good in people. This award is dedicated to her,” Schmitz said.
Schmitz said her greatest accomplishments are her two sons, Daniel and Drew.
The Commitment To Community Award
The Commitment to Community Award for 2020 is dedicated to frontline workers: Doctors, nurses, nurse’s aids, respiratory therapists, police, firefighters and emergency medical technicians, home health care workers, janitors and sanitation workers, teachers and more.
March 12 Awards At LiUNA Event Center
The Kirkwood-Des Peres Chamber of Commerce 2020 Awards will be presented at the 75th Annual Installation & Awards Gala on Friday, March 12, at the LiUNA Event Center, 4532 S. Lindbergh Blvd. in Sunset Hills. The “hybrid” event will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person or $55 to attend virtually. Hors d’oeuvres will be delivered to homes prior to the event.
In-person attendance will include hors d’oeuvres and cocktails, dinner, dessert, installation and presentation of awards. Black tie is optional.
Visit www.kirkwooddesperes.com to RSVP prior to the event. For everyone’s safety, guidelines of social distancing, wearing face masks, hand sanitizer and limited capacity will be followed for those attending in person. Those attending virtually are encouraged to dress up for the event.