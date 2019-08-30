St. Louis, MO (63119)

Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected.