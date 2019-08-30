Out of Two Men and a Truck’s nationwide system of more than 5,000 employees, the greater St. Louis location owner John Judson and mover John Hayes have recently received national recognition.
Judson has been given the “Moving People Forward” award for his local and national impact. He takes employees just starting in the company and preps them for larger roles, including ownership of their own Two Men and a Truck business.
One of Judson’s employees, John Hayes of Kirkwood, was recently named a “National Move Hero.” The award recognizes Hayes’ dedication to easing the transition of families moving into the area and for mentoring new employees. Hayes connects with his community on a business level, but he is also known as a juggler and acrobat volunteer at community events.