The Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen welcomed Bridge Academy Autism Center and Golden Oak Pancake House to the city during its July 12 meeting.
Business consultant Nicole McBee spoke on behalf of Bridge Academy Autism Center, which is set to open at 7543 Ravensridge Drive on Aug. 1. The childcare center will serve children from six weeks to six years old.
McBee highlighted the struggles parents of autistic children face when finding child care, including day care centers with inappropriate spaces for children with sensory issues, undertrained staff, and even having their child kicked out of traditional day care facilities. McBee also stressed the limited options parents with autistic children have for specialized day cares in the area.
“Most traditional childcare centers don’t understand sensory deprivation,” McBee said. “They don’t understand that sometimes things are too loud, too bright or it’s the smell of food that’s actually causing some of the challenges.”
Aldermen unanimously approved Bridge Academy Autism Center’s request to operate the day care center in Shrewsbury.
Golden Oak Pancake House
Shrewsbury Aldermen also approved the Golden Oak Pancake House, which is scheduled to open at 7289 Watson Road in the Mackenzie Point shopping center at the end of July or early August.
The board expressed great interest in the pancake house during the meeting. Besart Assani, who has six siblings, pitched the restaurant as a family business.
“My brothers and I do a lot of the work ourselves, so we enjoy family time,” Assani said.
The restaurant will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. It will seat around 300 patrons, and operate with 50 to 70 employees, according to Assani.
St. Michael’s Soccer Classic
The special permit submitted by St. Michael’s Athletic Association to host its annual soccer tournament in Wehner Memorial Park from Aug. 10 through Aug. 21 was unanimously approved by the board.
The tournament will be a “round robin” in which each team will play a minimum of three games. Attendees are encouraged to park at the Shrewsbury City Center for the event.
Caleb Sprous is a journalism student at Webster University, and is an intern for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.