April is Autism Awareness Month and firms in the area want to remind families that include a member with special needs about the federal Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Act, which passed in 2014 and was recently updated.
The act created a special tax code that authorizes states to offer tax-advantaged savings accounts for the severely disabled without typically affecting the beneficiary’s initial or ongoing eligibility for Medicaid and Supplemental Security Income (SSI).
“The great thing about setting up an ABLE account is that you don’t necessarily need to engage a law firm to set one up,” said Nina Windsor, regional managing attorney for TuckerAllen law firm. “There are individuals who have state benefits, but still can work to an extent and a big benefit for beneficiaries with capacity is that they can manage their own ABLE accounts.”
The ABLE Act allows family members and others to make nondeductible cash contributions to a qualified beneficiary’s ABLE account, with total annual contributions limited to the federal gift tax annual exclusion amount of $16,000. Additionally, if the beneficiary is employed, they may contribute up to an additional $12,880 from their own income, increasing the total yearly contribution limit to $28,880. To qualify, a beneficiary must have become blind or disabled before age 26.
The account grows tax-free and earnings may be withdrawn tax-free provided they’re used to pay “qualified disability expenses,” which may be for health care, education, housing, transportation, employment training, assistive technology, personal support services, financial management or legal services.